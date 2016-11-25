Concerns raised about dial-up plan

FILTHY MESS: Residents will no longer be able to use the biannual kerbside collection, instead a dial-up service will start from July 1, 2017.

THERE'S been a mixed reaction from residents as news Tweed Shire Council will stop its biannual kerbside waste collection filters through.

Councillors last week voted to support a proposal by council staff to introduce a dial-up waste collection service from July next year to replace the existing biannual pick-up.

A1 Skips owner Mick Mitchell said while his business focused on industrial waste removal, he was worried the new dial-up waste collection service contract would impact his skip business.

"It's going to affect to our business,” Mr Mitchell said.

"They're going to ring the council and get it done for nothing instead of using our business.

"Every time the kerbside collection comes around, our household business obviously drops off.”

There was a strong response to the report on the Tweed Daily News Facebook page, with opinion divided.

"I suspect it won't stop illegal dumping,” Martha Turner said.

Sue Cox said the current system would be good if it ran more efficiently.

"The current system would work better if the timetable was on track, our unwanted stuff wasn't put out on the specified Sunday and picked up two weeks later than scheduled,” Ms Cox said.

Louanne Margaret joined Councillor James Owen in stating how well a dial-up system worked elsewhere.

"Great idea, works well in other shires,” she said.

However, several readers suggested providing better access to the Stotts Island tip was the best solution.

"Some dump vouchers for ratepayers and a loan trailer would be more economic,” Lucas Watson said.

He was supported by Hayley Selfe: "A selected few days annually for free dumping at the tip would work better, and a dial system for people who do not have access to trailers would probably work better.

"Tip fees are quite steep,” she said.