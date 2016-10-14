21°
News

Confusion: Is greyhound track development still banned?

Chris Calcino
| 14th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Footage shows a possum being used as live bait for a greyhound.
Footage shows a possum being used as live bait for a greyhound. contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CONFLICTING accounts have been given on whether greyhound tracks on Crown land will be sold off to developers or remain in public hands.

Labor MP Adam Searle explicitly asked if, given reports of "developers circling Grafton and Casino tracks", the NSW Government would rule out selling any tracks on Crown land to private interests.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair told parliament the courses would remain in the public purse.

"The government has consistently stated that Crown land used for greyhound racing would only be used for open space, sporting or other suitable community uses," he said.

"There are no sales or other forms of development planned or expected for Crown land currently used for greyhound racing.

"If there are any changes to the need for Crown land to provide for greyhound racing, the government will work with the community, local councils, the greyhound racing regulator and racing clubs to find new sporting or community uses for greyhound racetracks located on Crown land, including Wentworth Park."

A Racing NSW spokesman the same day suggested the public-use rule, created before Premier Mike Baird reversed his greyhound racing ban, no longer stood.

"It will be decided through the Morris Iemma panel in consultation with the industry," he said.

NSW is home to 34 greyhound tracks and several will have to be closed under tough new conditions the industry will have to meet if the sport is to continue.

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  greyhound ban

Confusion: Is greyhound track development still banned?

Confusion: Is greyhound track development still banned?

CONFLICTING accounts have been given on whether greyhound tracks on Crown land will be sold off to developers or remain in public hands.

Gig Guide: What's on around Tweed, Oct 14-17

STAR POWER: The Forever Young Rod Stewart Tribute plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

Gig Guide: Whats on around Tweed, Oct 14-17

Tweed business in cruise mode

News

Award honour for Tweed-based tour operators

Sister act soars to AHL win

Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick (back row, fifth and second from right), celebrate a national title with their Queensland Scorchers side.

Tweed sisters fire for Queesnland

Local Partners

Community diary

Check out the diary to keep up with what's going on in your community

Birthday bash for Seagulls

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Seagulls staff Rob Egerton, Cassie Chapman, Cathy Forbes, Sharon Hill, Daniel Finch and John Bell prepare to celebrate.

45 years and counting for iconic venue.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Set in a quiet, leafy, sought after cul-de-sac location this lovely home is a real Currumbin cracker! The well-proportioned family home has been built in an...

Blue Ribbon Location - Sought After Seldom Found

23 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

This home, never to be built out is located in the very popular suburb of Terranora which is within minutes to shops, schools, parks & public transport, it is sure...

Arvia - Luxurious Living on the Beachfront in Beautiful Rainbow Bay

158-160 Marine Parade, "Arvia", Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 3 4 2 Starting From...

Arvia is a boutique residential apartment building in pristine Rainbow Bay. Representing the very best in beachfront living it is home to 18 luxury apartments...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15th OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an...

Ground floor beach front living in Bilinga

7/146 Pacific Parade, Bilinga 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

Enjoy this superb location in this ground floor apartment offering effortless in/outdoor living in a highly sought after building. It is positioned across the road...

Iconic Beach House

640 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Price on...

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level of the home, with ducted air-conditioning features...

Enjoy the Panoramic Ocean Vistas from the Beachfront Apartment

804 The Sebel 3 McLean Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 Offers Over...

Absolutely stunning views that cover over 270 degrees from Kirra Point through to Point Danger Large all weather balcony that is ideal to impress guests while...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $740,000 ...

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA