Conlogue refuses to roll over in title chase

CONTENDER: California's Courtney Conlogue defends her Cascais Women's Pro in Portugal to keep her world title hopes alive.

THE headline could have read Courtney trumps Tyler, although in light of the American presidential race, it may not be such an appropriate analogy.

Californian Courtney Conlogue vowed before the event not to take this world title fight lying down and last week refused to roll over like Lassie.

Courtney had only one job to do in Cascais, Portugal: finish ahead of Tyler Wright to keep her world title hopes alive.

But given this is Tyler Wright we're talking about, Courtney had to win the entire event to do it, which seems appropriate under the circumstances. Nobody is rolling over.

"I am so thrilled to be back on the podium,” said Conlogue, after claiming the Cascais Women's Pro from Tyler Wright.

"The world title race has definitely tightened up. I still have a lot of work ahead of me. I'm one step closer, which is always a positive.

"I am just really happy with my performance at this event and I feel that I am on a good path right now, always trying to learn from my mistakes and continue growing.

"I love France and I am looking forward to hopefully getting a few barrels and doing some big turns.”

"That final was actually really tricky,” continued Conlogue.

"The conditions kept changing and I got a bit lost out there, but really stoked to win it. When I went out there I saw Tyler paddle more north and thought that that was a different game plan. For me, I figured I would stick to what I know and what I have been training in. I figured the consistency of that line-up would work in my favour and give me a few opportunities to hopefully maximise.”

ON TRACK: Tyler Wright continues to lead the women's world ratings with a runner-up position in Portugal and a chance of claiming the world title at the next event in France. Poullenot/Aquashot

Hawaii's Coco Ho was impressive at Portugal. Despite her loss to Courtney, the third place finish marks Ho's first semi-final appearance and best result of the 2016 season.

Ho moves up from 15th to 13th place on the leaderboard. Ho previously dispatched reigning three-time WSL champion Carissa Moore (HAW) in the quarter-finals.

"This is definitely the best finish of my year so far,” Ho said.

"At one point this year I thought that it was not going to get better, but you do have to get those losses and it can only go up from there.

"I am super stoked with a third. I will take this momentum into Honolua and France, two of my favourite waves so I am really looking forward to finishing this year strong.”

The facts are that in order for Conlogue to win the world title, the tenacious Californian would have to win the final two events and Wright would have to bomb badly with two equal thirteenths.

Sydney International Pro

This November, Sally Fitzgibbons is hosting the inaugural Sydney International Pro at Cronulla.

It's a qualifying series contest and beach festival with something for everyone. For pros, the contest will be a chance to earn valuable qualifying points before the end of the year - 6000, to be exact.

For fans, the event will feature swim events and workouts and films, among other beach activities.

Hawaii's Coco Ho, who's trailing in 13th on the rankings and ninth on the QS (qualifying) might have to catch the fast plane between France and Hawaii to secure her spot for next year's women's world tour.

Women's rankings after Portugal.

1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 61,450

2: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 56,200

3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 47,700

4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW) 43,650

5: Johanne Defay (FRA) 42,100