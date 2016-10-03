25°
News

Conlogue refuses to roll over in title chase

Andrew McKinnon | 3rd Oct 2016 3:15 PM
CONTENDER: California's Courtney Conlogue defends her Cascais Women's Pro in Portugal to keep her world title hopes alive.
CONTENDER: California's Courtney Conlogue defends her Cascais Women's Pro in Portugal to keep her world title hopes alive. Poullenot/Aquashot

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

vanessa.horstman

SURF SCENE with Andrew McKinnon

THE headline could have read Courtney trumps Tyler, although in light of the American presidential race, it may not be such an appropriate analogy.

Californian Courtney Conlogue vowed before the event not to take this world title fight lying down and last week refused to roll over like Lassie.

Courtney had only one job to do in Cascais, Portugal: finish ahead of Tyler Wright to keep her world title hopes alive.

But given this is Tyler Wright we're talking about, Courtney had to win the entire event to do it, which seems appropriate under the circumstances. Nobody is rolling over.

"I am so thrilled to be back on the podium,” said Conlogue, after claiming the Cascais Women's Pro from Tyler Wright.

"The world title race has definitely tightened up. I still have a lot of work ahead of me. I'm one step closer, which is always a positive.

"I am just really happy with my performance at this event and I feel that I am on a good path right now, always trying to learn from my mistakes and continue growing.

"I love France and I am looking forward to hopefully getting a few barrels and doing some big turns.”

"That final was actually really tricky,” continued Conlogue.

"The conditions kept changing and I got a bit lost out there, but really stoked to win it. When I went out there I saw Tyler paddle more north and thought that that was a different game plan. For me, I figured I would stick to what I know and what I have been training in. I figured the consistency of that line-up would work in my favour and give me a few opportunities to hopefully maximise.”

ON TRACK: Tyler Wright continues to lead the women&#39;s world ratings with a runner-up position in Portugal and a chance of claiming the world title at the next event in France.
ON TRACK: Tyler Wright continues to lead the women's world ratings with a runner-up position in Portugal and a chance of claiming the world title at the next event in France. Poullenot/Aquashot

Hawaii's Coco Ho was impressive at Portugal. Despite her loss to Courtney, the third place finish marks Ho's first semi-final appearance and best result of the 2016 season.

Ho moves up from 15th to 13th place on the leaderboard. Ho previously dispatched reigning three-time WSL champion Carissa Moore (HAW) in the quarter-finals.

"This is definitely the best finish of my year so far,” Ho said.

"At one point this year I thought that it was not going to get better, but you do have to get those losses and it can only go up from there.

"I am super stoked with a third. I will take this momentum into Honolua and France, two of my favourite waves so I am really looking forward to finishing this year strong.”

The facts are that in order for Conlogue to win the world title, the tenacious Californian would have to win the final two events and Wright would have to bomb badly with two equal thirteenths.

Sydney International Pro

This November, Sally Fitzgibbons is hosting the inaugural Sydney International Pro at Cronulla.

It's a qualifying series contest and beach festival with something for everyone. For pros, the contest will be a chance to earn valuable qualifying points before the end of the year - 6000, to be exact.

For fans, the event will feature swim events and workouts and films, among other beach activities.

Hawaii's Coco Ho, who's trailing in 13th on the rankings and ninth on the QS (qualifying) might have to catch the fast plane between France and Hawaii to secure her spot for next year's women's world tour.

Women's rankings after Portugal.

1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 61,450

2: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 56,200

3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 47,700

4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW) 43,650

5: Johanne Defay (FRA) 42,100

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  coco ho, courtney conlogue, surf scene with andrew mckinnon, tyler wright, wsl championship tour

Big read: how to prevent childhood cancers

Big read: how to prevent childhood cancers

One thing scientifically proven to reduce the chances of your baby developing cancer

Candidates clock up km in fight against obesity

GOOD SPORT: Murwillumbah candidate Michael McNamara is counting his kilometres as he doorknocks the electorate.

Candidates join kick the kilos campaign

Conlogue refuses to roll over in title chase

CONTENDER: California's Courtney Conlogue defends her Cascais Women's Pro in Portugal to keep her world title hopes alive.

Californian Courtney Conlogue fights hard in WSL women's title race.

Patients denied MRI care without MRI rebate

A senior radiologist says MRI is a basic hospital service for treating and diagnosing many conditions.

REVEALED: Some patients are going without vital MRI scans

Local Partners

Early morning rays create sublime colour

Behind the Lens: Early morning light glistens over Mt Warning

Kick the Kilos: September 29

A morning run is just one way to kick those kilos

Tweed consolidates top three spot.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

VICTORIA Beckham thinks it will be "quite sad" if Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B perform Spice Girls songs together instead of original material

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star and

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Actor Emily Blunt promoting The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt stars as a troubled alcoholic

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

Here you have an outstanding opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water location just a few steps...

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Elevate Your Lifestyle!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated at the Pinnacle of a private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been cleverly built on the...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

Elanora&#39;s Best Buy!!

14 Bergamont Street, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

This beautiful, superbly presented family home is certainly one of the areas's BEST bargain buys! After 15 happy years in residence, the owners of this impeccable...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

HIGHLY MOTIVATED VENDOR - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS WILL BE SUBMITTED

9007b The Boulevard, Benowa 4217

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

On one of the better streets in the sought-after new section of Royal Pines stands this superb architect designed home; built by an engineer to the same exacting...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST 11:00 - 11:30AM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the Tweed...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record