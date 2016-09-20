24°
News

Construction at Bruce Chick Park

Aisling Brennan | 20th Sep 2016 10:12 AM
The Tweed River snakes its way east towards the Pacific Ocean from Stotts Island on the Tweed Valley Way.
The Tweed River snakes its way east towards the Pacific Ocean from Stotts Island on the Tweed Valley Way. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Shire Council has started the refurbishment of Bruce Chick Park a year after approving the works to improve the site near Stotts Island.

In September last year, Council voted 5:1 to remove the existing shelter, including toilets, access road and carpark and replace it with an arboretum.

Tweed Shire Council manager of recreational services Stewart Brawley said council removed the structure last week and plan to move on to the next phase of the construction process.

"We'll now move to put a design together to create the arboretum,” Mr Brawley said.

"We've got approval to get rid of the bridge that crosses the creek. We'll retain the old pavement, which was the old Pacific highway to point out the history of the region. We'll put in a shelter so people can have a rest and read all the interpretation signage of the area.”

Mount Warning Tours operator Michael Simmons welcomes the improvements but said he wants to see the council restore the original information found at the park to ensure people are educated about the region.

"It was probably the best interpretive signage in the Tweed Valley about the Riparian floodplain rainforests,” Mr Simmons said.

"The council need to make sure the information about what is literally some the last remnants of this type of vegetation in the world is maintained.”

Mr Simmons said the re-vegetation and restoration work Bruce Chick did for the region needs to be remembered.

Stotts Island honours the conservation work of Bruce Chick.
Stotts Island honours the conservation work of Bruce Chick.

"I'd like to see Bruce Chick's vision and legacy enhanced and restored.”

Mr Brawley said planting of flora specific to the Stotts Island and surrounding area will begin early next year.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bruce chick, bruce chick park, mount warning tours, tweed shire council

Construction at Bruce Chick Park

Construction at Bruce Chick Park

Council begin the Bruce Chick Park upgrade.

Labor: Boost ICAC's power to prosecute corrupt pollies

NSW Premier Mike Baird has been called on to give ICAC more power to prosecute corrupt politicians.

Labor calls for ICAC's clipped wings to be strengthened

Greyhound ban leaves 19,000 dogs without homes

A draft report estimates 19,000 greyhounds will need to be adopted - more than three times original estimates.

Greyhound training could continue for an extra five years

Crushed to death after tractor drove off wall

A former landscaper has been fined $160,000 after his employee was crushed to death in a tractor crash.

Fined $160,000 after worker dies driving tractor off retaining wall

Local Partners

Tweed, let's kick the kilos!

Kick the Kilos initiative to launch tomorrow.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Local animation picked up by Comedy Central

DREAM RUN: Tom Hollis, Jarrad Wright and Izak Whear are making big waves on the comedy scene.

Creators of The Big Lez Show are coming to Byron Bay

Latest deals and offers

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe talks passions and pet hates.

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

The 42-year-old actor had joined castmates in accepting the accolade

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 Cassia Gate Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 2 2 Price Guide...

This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The Anchorage Islands community. It's sun drenched north aspect bathes...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME WEDNESDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER 2016 - 5-5.30PM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 24th SEPTEMBER 2:00 - 2:30pm You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in...

Live and entertain against a breathtaking backdrop of shimmering ocean views

5/4-6 Hill Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 2 $699,000

A desirable beach side location on the top of Point Danger (The NSW side of Rainbow Bay) and over looking Dbah beach, this two bedroom apartment is ideal for savvy...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

Stop Looking!

1 Kelvin Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 1 Interest above...

If you are on the hunt for a home that's terrific value for money; convenient to all of our wonderful southern Gold Coast amenities; is in the highly sought-after...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 24TH SEPTEMBER 10:00 - 10:30 A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in...

The Best Pad In Town!!!

39 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 3 4 Price Guide Over...

Capturing ocean views from an exclusive and elevated position, this homes design has truly embraced a seamless flow between easy living and contemporary...

Near New Home with Dual Living Potential

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $550,000 ...

This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect family lifestyle at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Spread over two spacious levels, the...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale