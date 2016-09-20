Construction at Bruce Chick Park

The Tweed River snakes its way east towards the Pacific Ocean from Stotts Island on the Tweed Valley Way.

TWEED Shire Council has started the refurbishment of Bruce Chick Park a year after approving the works to improve the site near Stotts Island.

In September last year, Council voted 5:1 to remove the existing shelter, including toilets, access road and carpark and replace it with an arboretum.

Tweed Shire Council manager of recreational services Stewart Brawley said council removed the structure last week and plan to move on to the next phase of the construction process.

"We'll now move to put a design together to create the arboretum,” Mr Brawley said.

"We've got approval to get rid of the bridge that crosses the creek. We'll retain the old pavement, which was the old Pacific highway to point out the history of the region. We'll put in a shelter so people can have a rest and read all the interpretation signage of the area.”

Mount Warning Tours operator Michael Simmons welcomes the improvements but said he wants to see the council restore the original information found at the park to ensure people are educated about the region.

"It was probably the best interpretive signage in the Tweed Valley about the Riparian floodplain rainforests,” Mr Simmons said.

"The council need to make sure the information about what is literally some the last remnants of this type of vegetation in the world is maintained.”

Mr Simmons said the re-vegetation and restoration work Bruce Chick did for the region needs to be remembered.

Stotts Island honours the conservation work of Bruce Chick.

"I'd like to see Bruce Chick's vision and legacy enhanced and restored.”

Mr Brawley said planting of flora specific to the Stotts Island and surrounding area will begin early next year.