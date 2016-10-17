Council workers continue with the construction of the Kingscliff Bridge upgrade.

CONSTRUCTION continues on the Kingscliff Bridge over Cudgen Creek with a crane expected to lift the new traffic bridge girders into place on Thursday, October 20.

Pedestrians and cyclists using the footpath will be instructed by council workers when it is safe to proceed across the bridge.

Tweed Shire Council's manager infrastructure delivery, Tim Mackney, said the $4 million bridge was expected to be opened to traffic before Christmas.

"We are on schedule to have one lane of the new bridge open to traffic controlled by temporary traffic lights before Christmas,” Mr Mackney, said.

The bridge, which closed in June for replacement, links Salt and Casuarina with the Kingscliff CBD.