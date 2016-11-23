Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

THE festive season will come to Coolangatta on Sunday, December 11, with a free Christmas Carols event to be held at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Following feedback from last year's event, this year the emphasis will be on carols, with free performances by community choir The Voice Weavers, a show with Rudolph's special helpers, a performance by folk band The Bostocks and a special visit from Santa Claus as he skydives onto Coolangatta Beach.

There will also be a huge range of popular food trucks open from 5pm, plus market stalls, face painting and a jumping castle for the kids and a fireworks display to conclude the evening.

Connecting Southern Gold Coast (CSGC) CEO Peter Doggett said this year's event - which is supported by The Strand shopping centre - would feature plenty more Christmas carols and songs in response to community feedback.

"The Coolangatta Christmas Carols is all about bringing the community together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas in one of our most stunning locations,” said Mr Doggett.

"We've listened to our community and this year we've put together a program that includes a Christmas show featuring Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, as well as local choir The Voice Weavers performing everyone's favourite Christmas tunes.

"Skydiving Santa was a huge hit last year and we're pleased to say he will be back, and joined this year by Timezone Coolangatta and Vege Chips who will be handing out free goodies throughout the evening.”

The Strand's Marketing Manager, Sarah Clasen, said they were proud to bring free events like this to the region and give families a reason to come together and celebrate Christmas in Coolangatta.

"We encourage everyone to come along, bring their picnic blanket and singing voices, have a bite to eat and settle in for a very special evening under the stars,” she said.

Food trucks and market stalls open from 5pm.

For more information or to download lyrics, visit www.southerngoldcoast.com.au