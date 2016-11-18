23°
News

Corey Barker faces accused bashing police in court

Chris Calcino
| 18th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Alleged police bashing victim Corey Barker and his mother Angelique Sines leave the Sydney Downing Centre courts after giving evidence against six officers accused of assaulting him and lying in court.
Alleged police bashing victim Corey Barker and his mother Angelique Sines leave the Sydney Downing Centre courts after giving evidence against six officers accused of assaulting him and lying in court. Chris Calcino

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ALLEGED police bashing victim Corey Barker has told a jury officers threatened to smash his phone and made racist remarks and rude gestures behind his mother before he was assaulted.

Mr Barker, who turns 28 on Saturday, fronted Sydney Supreme Court in the trial of six police officers accused of bashing him in custody and lying in court.

He said he was arrested after filming police "mistreating" his friends, following a domestic disturbance in January 2011.

The officers' statements claimed Mr Barker had thrown a plastic bottle at police as they attempted to arrest a man and a woman and that after his arrest, Mr Barker had hit Senior Constable David Ryan Hill in the face.

Mr Barker said he never threw anything, but was still charged for throwing a missile at police.

He said his first memory of being in the Ballina police station was Constable Luke Christopher Mewing demanding the code for the phone he used to film the incident.

"He came and demanded the code for the phone, and I knew the code but I wasn't going to give it to him," Mr Barker told the court.

He said Mewing threatened to "smash your phone on the ground" if he did not tell him the password.

"I just said, 'Well, I'm not going to give you the code," Mr Barker said.

He added withholding it made him feel he had "a bit of power on my side".

Mr Barker admitted he was agitated while kept in a holding cell and was hitting the clear plastic wall.

He claimed officers "made derogatory terms" about his race.

The court was previously read a statement from Sergeant Robert Campbell McCubben in which he recalled Mr Barker's mother coming into the station.

Mr Mewing said Mr Barker called his mother a "useless f**king c**t" and was acting aggressively towards her, so he asked her to leave.

Mr Barker's account was very different.

He told the court he was calm and thought "Yes, I'm saved" when he saw his mother walk into the station.

But two officers standing behind her made rude gestures behind her back, stopping when she turned around to look, Mr Barker said.

He said he became agitated and started banging the plastic wall again, and officers told his mother her presence was "making me worse and she needs to leave".

Mr Barker said he complied when officers later asked him to put his hands behind his back so he could be handcuffed, but nothing happened so he turned around.

"They told me to turn back around so they could handcuff me... I obliged," he testified.

"I didn't get handcuffed again, the door just opened and officers grabbed me by the arms."

CCTV footage played in court showed Mr Barker being walked into another room with his hands behind his back before being taken to the ground by police, handcuffed and dragged face down towards the cells.

It did not appear to show him punch Mr Hill.

The officer's defence barrister, Emmanuel Kerkyasharian, told the court on Monday the CCTV footage was a time-lapse video and captured only about one-third of what actually occurred.

Mr Barker said he had been pushed forward, stumbled and was then "swarmed by officers" who were "running at me from each direction".

"I was just thrown everywhere, I ended up hitting a table and the ground, but then I had a lot of weight on me," he said.

He recalled "my face and head hurting, and my hands hurting quite a lot".

"I just surrendered it and the next minute I was being dragged," he said.

A recording of an intercepted phone call between Snr Const Mark Woolven and his lawyer was also played in court.

Mr Woolven can be heard saying CCTV footage made it "quite evident" Mr Barker did not punch Mr Hill and it was "friendly fire".

"I saw someone hit a police officer and I naturally thought it was him," the recording stated.

"But it turned out it wasn't him, I think it was friendly fire from another police officer trying restrain him."

Mr Hill, Mr Mewing, Const Ryan Charles Eckersley and Probationary Constable Lee David Walmsley have been charged with assault, trying to pervert the course of justice and lying in court.

Mr Woolven and Sgt Robert Campbell McCubben are charged with trying to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Barker will take the witness stand again on Friday.

ARM NEWSDESK

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  assault ballina police corey barker court mark woolven police police bashing

Corey Barker faces accused bashing police in court

Corey Barker faces accused bashing police in court

ALLEGED police bashing victim Corey Barker has told a court officers threatened to smash his phone, made racist remarks and made rude gestures behind his mother

  • News

  • 18th Nov 2016 6:00 AM

Highway offramp closed after three-car pile-up

Emergency services have responded following a three-car crash at Tweed Heads West.

Kennedy Drv offramp closed after crash

Senate slip gives hope for Tweed MRI

Richmond MP Justine Elliot is lobbying the Federal Government for a fully-rebateable MRI licence for the Tweed Hospital.

Pressure rising for Tweed MRI licence

Filming at Froggy's Beach leads to road closures

Road closures at Rainbow Bay as filming continues on set of The Flammable Children.

Snapper Rocks Road shut due to filming.

Local Partners

Adventure on the high seas for dancers

Pirates and ballet collide in Mur'bah performance

Reflections play on water at Clarrie Hall

REFLECTIONS: Crams Farm overlooking Clarrie Hall Dam at sunrise.

Behind the lens: Reflection on panoramic views

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

A New Zealand Music Award winner and popular R&B singer has hit out at the ceremony, refusing to accept an award and accusing organisers of racism.

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

Filming at Froggy's Beach leads to road closures

Road closures at Rainbow Bay as filming continues on set of The Flammable Children.

Snapper Rocks Road shut due to filming.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

Doubleview Diamond!

3 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

This superbly presented, elevated brick and tile home on prestigious, sought after Doubleview Drive is an absolute Gem! The spacious house has been smartly built...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

Ultimate Waterfront Living!

9 Compass Way, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 $1,175,000

Situated on a quite canal with stunning undisturbed river views, this charming home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals perfection. The potential is here for someone to create a...

Living on a Grand Scale

2 Bay Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $500,000 ...

Bay Grand is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

First floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; apartment with a park outlook

6/10 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

* Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and the beaches * Two generous size bedrooms with a balcony...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level of the home, with ducted air-conditioning features...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Exquisite riverside dual living

9A and 9B, Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

See inside 9A/9B Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!