Council at a glance

Aisling Brennan
| 7th Feb 2017 3:33 PM
Tweed Shire Council held its first meeting of the year on February 2.
Tweed Shire Council held its first meeting of the year on February 2. Scott Powick

Bowls Club debt

TWEED Shire Council has unanimously voted Tweed Heads Bowls Club must pay $35,551.81 for an outstanding debt. It was discovered the bowls club missed a payment for a developer contribution dating back to 2002. Council agreed the missed payment was inadvertent and there was no suggestion there was any attempt by the club to avoid payment.

Salt SLSC

COUNCIL has approved entering into a lease with SALT Surf Life Saving Club for a term of 10 years.

The agreement also provides an option to extend the lease for a further 10 years and a five year licence over an area of road reserve.

THE Tweed Shire Council will extend its communications and media policy to include social media. An official Facebook page and Twitter page will be created for council use.

Fit for the Future

COUNCIL has received and noted its passing of the Local Government Reforms Fit for the Future updated report.

