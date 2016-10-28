Council celebrates $8m surplus success

FOUR YEARS: (from left) Cr Barry Longland, Cr Carolyn Bryne, Cr Warren Polglaise and Mayor Katie Milne at the last council meeting before the elections.

DESPITE the numerous disagreements and the display of party politics from councillors, the Tweed Shire Council has had a successful four years.

On Thursday, council gathered for the last time before today's local government election to discuss the final agenda items.

While there was some heated discussion about the Pottsville Men's Shed and other agenda items, each councillor congratulated the staff for their hard work.

After failing the the NSW Government's Fit for the Future plan in 2015, Council's latest budget revealed a $8 billion surplus.

Tweed Shire Council's manager of financial services Michael Chorlton said councils' current financial position is the best he's seen in his 30 years of local government.

"The surplus represents council being able to pay for all of its operations and funding the renewal of its assets,” Mr Chorlton said.

As council gears up for another four years, Mr Chorlton said the elected councillors will still have to exercise some financial discipline to maintain the Fit for the Future benchmarks.