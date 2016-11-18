Council defers decision on leasing Black Rocks sports field

GROUP WORK: The members Pottsville and District Men's Shed are working towards finding a new place to call their own.

POTTSVILLE and District Men's Shed members are furious after Tweed Shire councillors again deferred making a decision over whether to grant the organisation a five-year licence to operate at the Black Rocks sports field.

In their first council meeting since being elected, councillors on Thursday voted 4:3 in favour of the deferral after an emotional debate and which drew outcries from the public gallery.

The issue has split the Pottsville community, with koala activists opposed to the Men's Shed operating from the Black Rocks site.

However, the deferral effectively leaves the organisation in limbo, with their currently home at Pottsville Beach Primary School a temporary fix.

Cr Chris Cherry, who as Pottsville Residents' Association president for the past six years is very familiar with the issue, pleaded with Shed members to give them time to consider all options.

"I know this item has caused more heartache between all of us in the last week than another item on the agenda,” Cr Cherry said.

"We have been absolutely bombarded by documentation on this topic from both sides of the argument.

"A lot of submissions were generally supporting the Men's Shed but I would ask that we be given this time to look through it.

"I know for you guys it's black and white and you feel there's nothing to discuss. We're just in disagreement in how to support you.”

Cr Cherry said of the three Tweed Coast koala populations, the Black Rocks group was the most stable and needed to be given special consideration.

But Men's Shed president Michael Ryan said he couldn't understand why Cr Cherry voted in favour of deferring the decision.

"She has been elected to council as a local girl and now she's saying she isn't up to date on the issue,” Mr Ryan said.

"This has been going on for almost half the time she was president. It's just one big joke.”

Councillors Pryce Allsop, Warren Polglase and James Owen voted in favour of approving the licence to the Men's Shed.

Cr Owen said while he supported the protection of koalas at Black Rocks, he was more concerned about the mental health of the Men's Shed members.

"People are important too,” he said.