Council rejects Gold Coast Airport master plan

THE Tweed Shire Council has supported staff's recommendation to oppose parts of the Gold Coast Airport's 2017 master plan.

Council has written its response to the plan explaining the airport's prediction that by 2037 the number of passengers will increase to 16.6 million would greatly impact Tweed residents due to noise.

During Thursday's council meeting, Mayor Katie Milne said she was dismayed by the increase of people coming to the area, suggesting tourists should fly into Brisbane and catch the train south.

"To go to 16 million is outrageous," Cr Milne said.

" I don't think this is sustainable at all that we have continuous growth of this airport. If the tourist are going to come here fantastic, but get them on the train."

Cr Milne said it was unacceptable for the airport to expect council would be okay with the plan.

"Our residents are already forced to fork out tens of thousands of dollars by planning laws that require double glazed windows and noise insulation," she said.

"It's just not on and we are not going to sell our residents out to this private corporation."

Council's strategic planning and urban design unit coordinator Iain Lonsdale said while council was concerned about the impact of noise, it wasn't completely opposed to the master plan.

"There are some negatives with the airport regarding some residents who will suffer but at the same token the broader community will benefit with the increase in economic activity," Mr Lonsdale said.

Councillor Owen said he was disappointed with councils decision to reject the plan.

"When it comes to more jobs for Tweed, the smart money is on tourism," Cr Owen said.

"There were suggestions that The Tweed Tourism Industry does not need to rely on the Airport to grow and that the additional tourists could come by train. The only train likely to come to Tweed any time soon is the Hogwarts express."

Mr Lonsdale agreed the airport would provide extra jobs but said "there needs to be a balance struck between the demand for housing and the need for jobs".