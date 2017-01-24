Council set to stop Kingscliff Beach smell

BAD SMELL: Council is working on stopping rancid water from gathering on Kingscliff Beach .

TWEED Shire Council is working towards stopping water from pooling on Kingscliff Beach following continuing reports of a foul smell from the pond source.

Council has received several complaints about the water smelling badly in the past few weeks and confirmed on Monday it was working towards fixing the problem.

A council spokesperson said council used a machine on the beach in order to cut a channel in the sand that could drain the water out.

"The amount of ponded water is now quite small and there is very little smell,” a council spokesperson said.

Earlier this month Brisbane resident Sue Jackson notified the Tweed Daily News Facebook page of the "rancid water”, calling on council to fix the problem "before someone gets very sick” after visiting Kingscliff. However, after council initially tried to fix the problem by backfilling the area with sand, the putrid smell returned.

But Ms Jackson admitted the smell had improved and wasn't as bad over the weekend.

"I think the rain helped dilute the smell and the look of it so it wasn't as bad,” Ms Jackson said. "It's great (council) is on it today.”

Council originally believed the smell and build up of water was caused by a combination of high sand build up and movement plus the high tide but have yet to confirm if this explanation is valid.

The Tweed Shire Council is about to start a $21.8 million Kingscliff foreshore revitalisation plan on February 1.

The three-stage project will consist of creating a more permanent seawall, an upgrade of the Kingscliff Beach Holiday Park and the construction of a new Kingscliff Central Park.