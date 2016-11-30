25°
News

'Council should buy back' lot at Hastings Point

Nikki Todd | 30th Nov 2016 8:09 AM
NO TO DEVELOPMENT: Ted Brambleby from the Adventure Education Museum of Marine Science at Hastings Point.
NO TO DEVELOPMENT: Ted Brambleby from the Adventure Education Museum of Marine Science at Hastings Point. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Shire Council should buy back the land from developers keen on building a new subdivision at Creek St in Hastings Point, according to a leading marine scientist in the area.

Ted Brambleby, an ecologist and educator who introduced the first field studies of the Hastings Point marine region some 45 years ago, said a proposal currently before the NSW Land and Environment Court was totally inappropriate for the area.

The development application on Lot 156 Creek St is currently before the LEC after developer Walter Elliot Holdings Pty Ltd appealed a decision by Council to reject its proposal to establish 16 residential blocks on the property bounded by Cudgera and Christies creeks and the Cudgen Nature Reserve.

Development of the lot has been opposed by residents for more than 30 years, who claim its position is unsuitable due to its impact on the surrounding environment and its likelihood to flood.

Mr Brambleby, who heads the Marine Environments Field Study Resource Centre at North Star caravan park at Hastings Point which hosts more than 80 school groups a year, said council should step in and put an end to the saga.

"This is a key site; it's very fragile and of particular significance for the future health and ecological integrity of the area,” Mr Brambleby said.

"The developer is appealing for pure profit to get more people there; the economic paradigm has over-ridden the ecological reality.

"My ideal is for the lot to retain its ecological function and not to be built on at all. Council should buy it back, own it and not convert it into any convenience for humans.”

Mr Brambleby said the Hastings Point estuary was incredibly fragile and should not be further disturbed.

"This is probably the most biodiversically rich area on the East Coast because of the nature of its rocks,” he said. "It is home to more species from the surrounding region than anywhere else because of its rock substrate.”

Dozens of residents attended an on-site hearing of the LEC recently to air their concerns about the proposed development with the hearing due to continue in Sydney this week.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  hastings point lot 156 ted brambleby tweed shire council

Teacher strike looms: 2000 schools thrown into chaos

Teacher strike looms: 2000 schools thrown into chaos

UP TO 50,000 teachers will strike next week, throwing New South Wales’ government schools into chaos, as pay negotiations break down.

'Council should buy back' lot at Hastings Point

NO TO DEVELOPMENT: Ted Brambleby from the Adventure Education Museum of Marine Science at Hastings Point.

Council should buy back contentious Hastings Point land

Midwives questioned about newborn baby's death

court generic

Why were there "numerous delays" and no heart rate monitor?

Pilot faces jail term after 11yo girl's death in plane crash

Pilot John Crumpton leaving Lismore court with his wife Leanne after an eight-day District Court trial in February.

Two-year jail term for pilot who crashed into Clarence River

Local Partners

Unsung heroes of Australia

Call for local heroes of not just the politically correct kind

'Council should buy back' lot at Hastings Point

NO TO DEVELOPMENT: Ted Brambleby from the Adventure Education Museum of Marine Science at Hastings Point.

Council should buy back contentious Hastings Point land

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

IT'S not every day you find thousands of people in Rankins Springs. But then it's not every day Hamish and Andy come to town.

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Beach Baby!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Be VERY quick with this charming north Palm Beach pearl! After 15 happy years in residence the owners are upsizing, creating a fantastic opportunity for one very...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $759,000

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide ...

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

Immaculate Unit in an Ultra Convenient Location

3/25 Lloyd Street, Tweed Heads South 2486

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST Enjoying a great position within walking distance of the Tweed River, shops, parks, Schools and...

Value Packed Coolangatta Living!!

3 Kent Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $689,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD TIME This is an opportunity to own a piece of Coolangatta where houses are a rare commodity. ...

Brand New Master Built Home in an Elevated Position with Views

31 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $589,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST Elevated to capture the breezes and designed to enjoy the wide-ranging Ocean, Valley and...

Retreat along the Rous River

701 Dulguigan Road, North Tumbulgum

Check out this week's feature property.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!