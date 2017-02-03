Council won't support full Gold Coast Airport Master Plan

TWEED Shire Council has voted to support a submission in response to the Gold Coast Airport Master Plan.

During Thursday's council meeting, Mayor Katie Milne raised concerns about the projected increase of passenger numbers to 16.6million by 2037.

"I don't believe the domestic market will triple itself,” Cr Milne said.

"I don't think this is sustainable at all that we have continuous growth of this airport.

"If the tourists are going to come here, fantastic, but get them on the train.”

But Cr James Owen, who voted against the submission, said it indicated council was against tourism.

"The Gold Coast Airport is the key to the future prosperity of the region,” CrOwen said.

"The resolution effectively says that we do not support jobs, tourism and our local businesses and the livelihoods of our families.”

