Country star returns to roots

WITH the release of his seventh global album - and first official Australian release - Australian-born and Canadian-raised Gord Bamford is dominating international country music.

Originally from Victoria, Bamford's album release coincides with a new record signing with ABC/Universal and an upcoming Australian tour.

Bamford's new album Tin Roof debuted at #2 on the Country Albums Chart in Canada, spawning two #1 singles. It won Album of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in September, making it his 23rd CCMA awards accolade.

After releasing six albums in Canada, Bamford said the time was right to finally bring his music back home to Australia.

"I am very excited about releasing my music in Australia. It's something that has been at the top of my to do list for years,” he said.

Bamford joins Tasmanian country rockers The Wolfe Brothers for the This Crazy Life tour which plays Twin Towns on October 28.

Adding to the tour for Bamford is the chance to touch base with father, Jock, who Bamford didn't speak with for 18 years.

A former alcoholic, Jock is now a pastor in Brisbane and after seeing his son play for the first time this year, it forms a big element of Bamford's reconnection with his birth country.

"This reconnection through my music is very special on many levels and I can assure everyone that I will be coming back to tour often,” he said.