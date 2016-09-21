Creating the road to better recovery

IT CAN be a long journey for any inventor to launch their product but for one particular Banora Point inventor it's taken a few difficult turns.

A glazier by trade, Andrew Cottle invented a product to prevent rain from getting into any open window.

He was well on his way to launching his product but had to put his dream on hold after he sustained a serious brain injury in a car accident in 2001.

Mr Cottle said while he initially had the idea for the Window Weather Guard before his accident, he continued to work hard on the invention once he was able to ensure it can be installed in every home.

"Most windows can't be left open if it's raining or going to rain,” Mr Cottle said.

"The Window Weather Guard enables people to keep the windows open and maintain the airflow.”

Since his accident, Mr Cottle said he's been more in tune with the wellbeing of himself and others and thinks the product goes one step closer to creating better health.

"When the home is locked up things start to leach out from carpets, glues and furnishings, which is called volatile organic compounds,” he said.

"According to the CSIRO, it costs Australia $12 billion each year in illness and lost productivity because people are breathing the air in from their unventilated home.”

Mr Cottle said he hoped his product, which is easy to fit onto most windows, can help people keep their home feeling fresh with proper ventilation in all weather conditions.

Teaming up with Brain Injury Association of Queensland, Mr Cottle is hoping to create a Road to Recovery Project.

Mr Cottle said he wants this rehabilitation project to ensure vehicle safety measures are put in place for people with brain injuries.

"The idea is to assist in the building of live-in facilities that can accommodate people who are ready to leave hospital, but still need specialised care and rehabilitation,” he said.

For more information about the product, contact www.windowweather guard.com.au