Creativity on the Tweed

Room One Collective store owner Arlia Hassell with some of her hand made wares.

HIDDEN away in a treasure trove of retro and vintage goods at Our Collective on Frances St, Tweed Heads, is a stylish jewellery store featuring Australian -made items.

One Room Collective was born out of Arlia Hassell's desire to bring creativity back to the Tweed.

Together with her mother and sister, who run Our Collective and Myrtle's Milkbar on the premises, Arlia's shop showcases uniquely hand-crafted Australian jewellery.

What is Room One Collective?

I really wanted to make a space for makers of Australian-made products, quality made products and handmade products with an emphasis on jewellery. I studied silversmithing in Melbourne and there's such a big community there for the arts and culture. I just wanted to bring that culture back here.

What are the benefits of owning a small business on the Tweed?

It's full on, very busy. There's lots going on. Tweed is really growing and we're hoping to create an appreciation for handmade, quirky and different items. We want to make it a bit of a destination spot. The word of mouth's spreading and the response to the business has been very positive.

What are the challenges of operating a small business on the Tweed?

As a small business, having to do marketing, social media and getting new artists and stock on board has been challenging. There's really only three of us that are working here full-time. I'm having to wear so many different hats, which luckily is something I've learned from studying.

What are your plans for the future?

It's inspiring for me to give back to people who need a little bit of creativity. I want the store to be about other people as well. I want to get my bench in there so I can work on my jewellery a bit more. If I have my bench in the shop I could run some workshops.