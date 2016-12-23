Crews battle rough seas to rescue three people off Tweed

A CHILD and two adults suffering severe bouts of sea sickness have been rescued in rough seas off the Tweed after it became too risky for their vessel to return to port.

Marine Rescue Point Danger got the call from the skipper of the 60ft catamaran when the vessel was half a mile from the Tweed Bar at about 8pm on Monday.

The service's unit commander Glenda Ashby said the catamaran's crew had wanted to take the sick passengers to port but it was too dangerous to do so.

The vessel had been en route from the Gold Coast to Sydney and, with Marine Rescue crew on standby, a call had to be issued before the primary water craft could be sent from the Point Danger base at 8pm.

"We originally heard it was two crew, badly sick, but when we got there we evacuated two adults and one child, and one of those adults was a senior aged male,” Ms Ashby said.

"They were all very crook to tell you the truth.”

All three were taken to base and their family called to collect them. The remaining crew continued its journey south.

Ms Ashby said it was a difficult rescue and the volunteers - skipper Kerry Kane, Nick Curry and Gill Thomas - risked their own safety, with the vessel repeatedly hit by swells.

"Conditions were very rough,” she said.

"And the thing I want to get out is these volunteers went out into those conditions to bring three people back safely and people don't realise what's going on night and day, these crew are all on call and they're going out there in all conditions to bring people back and to their families safely.

"They're putting themselves at risk to do this.”