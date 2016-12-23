25°
Crews needed following fuel spill in Tweed Heads

Mitchell Crawley | 23rd Dec 2016 9:55 AM
Emergency crews were needed to clean spill.
Emergency crews were needed to clean spill. Daniel Perrin /TWE

EMERGENCY crews were needed after a 150m-long fuel spill on Friday morning in South Tweed Heads.

A caution was issued for motorists on Williams St following the incident, which happened about 9am, December 23.

There were minor delays and absorbent was needed to ensure the road surface was safe following the spill.

Meanwhile, a warning has been issued following a grass fire in Acacia St, Tweed Heads South.

The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon. No property was threatened.

Fire crews said grass was currently dry and hazardous, with hot temperatures and strong winds further threats.

