Crowning bowls champions

CHAMPIONS' Week, one of the biggest weeks on the Queensland bowls calendar, starts today on the Gold Coast with Musgrave Hill Bowling Club hosting the 2016 Bowls Queensland State Champion of Club Champions.

The best of the best club champions in three disciplines, men and women, will go head to head in Fours, Pairs and Singles over the next six days with the added incentive for the State singles' winner to move onto the last eight of the 2017 National Champion of Champions.

To make it through to the State finals, bowlers must win their club championship and progress through the district play-offs and then win through their respective group finals to reach the last eight and play this week in the finals - a mighty effort to all.

The format for the Fours today and Sunday, is eight group winners play three matches in two sections of four teams, with the section winners playing off for the gold medal on Sunday.

Gold Coast Tweed Men (Group One) will be represented by the Helensvale four of Geoff Gray, Anthony Fantini, Braiden Leese and Anthony Kiepe.

Gold Coast Tweed Ladies (Group One) will be represented by the Paradise Point four of Tricia Phillips, Margaret Coombes, Julie Stevens and Julie Deans.

Pairs start on Monday with Gold Coast champions Jayden Christie and Mark Casey (Helensvale) in the men's field and Sue Melville and Kate Debham (Mudgeeraba) representing the ladies.

The blue ribbon State Singles Champion of Club Champions start on Wednesday with Kurt Brown from Kawana and Jamie Anderson from Capalaba likely to win their sectional to play off in the finals on Thursday.

Bowls Australia National Captain Lynsey Clarke will play in the final eight in ladies singles for the Gold Coast/Tweed and will face tough opposition from Jennifer Blundell and Maree Gibbs in her section. If successful, Clarke will most likely play off in finals on Thursday against Cassandra Millerick or Natasha Jones.

The Gold Coast Tweed Men's District has cancelled District Singles due to lack of entries and now has sent forms for District Triples out to clubs this week.

The schedule date for the Triples is the weekend of November 12 and 13.

Perhaps the District should go back to playing these events at night on Tuesday and/or Thursday to avoid clashing with big money tournaments in Northern NSW.

Playing District events under lights in 2017 at a northern Gold Coast club like Broadbeach and perhaps Tweed Heads with their new lights or even South Tweed under the guidance of the yet-to-be-appointed new bowls coordinator may be the answer.

Today is the final day of Bowls NSW State Championships and singles semi-finals and final will stream live this afternoon. Follow the link on: www.lawnbowlsnews.com