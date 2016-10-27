CSG assurances 'made me almost puke'

A WAR of words has erupted in the final days of the Tweed Shire Council election with independent candidate Michael McNamara describing assurances by the Liberals over CSG as nauseating.

Mr McNamara, who is running as an independent at Saturday's poll and who led the Tweed's anti-CSG campaign for many years under the Lock the Gate banner, said he had tried to remain positive "and not say anything negative about any other candidates in this election campaign".

However, his resolve was crushed after publication of a media release issued by Liberal candidate James Owen in which he sought assurances from NSW Natural Resources minister Anthony Roberts over the issue of CSG exploration licenses.

"Today's stories about the Liberal candidate getting an assurance from the NSW Resources Minister, Anthony Roberts, that the Tweed is protected from CSG made me almost puke," Mr McNamara said.

"What a load of tripe!

"This is the same minister who went overseas spruiking the future of the CSG industry in NSW. This is the same minister who defended the inclusion of Coal Seam Gas in the draft North Coast Strategic plan as an 'oversight'.

"The only way to ensure that the Tweed, and the broader Northern Rivers, is safe from CSG is to enshrine that protection in legislation."

The NSW Government last year paid $25 million to exploration company Metgasco to buy back its licenses in the Northern Rivers following a sustained community outcry.

Mr McNamara said the only role National MPs Thomas George (Lismore) and Geoff Provest (Tweed) had in protecting the region from CSG was to "jump on the bandwagon well after the community had won the fight at the Bentley blockade".

Tweed Liberal candidate James Owen seeks reassurance from Natural Resources Minister Anthony Roberts over CSG in the region. Contributed

Earlier, Mr Owen said he had gained assurances from Mr Roberts over the issue of CSG during a recent meeting in Sydney.

"The minister listened to my concerns and assured me the NSW Government has no intention to allow CSG exploration in Tweed," Mr Owen said.

But Mr McNamara said the statement was "more about protecting an unpopular Liberal candidate".