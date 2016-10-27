27°
News

CSG assurances 'made me almost puke'

Nikki Todd | 27th Oct 2016 10:47 PM
Michael McNamara says Liberal reassurances over CSG 'are a load of tripe'.
Michael McNamara says Liberal reassurances over CSG 'are a load of tripe'. John Gass /TWE121012csg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A WAR of words has erupted in the final days of the Tweed Shire Council election with independent candidate Michael McNamara describing assurances by the Liberals over CSG as nauseating.

Mr McNamara, who is running as an independent at Saturday's poll and who led the Tweed's anti-CSG campaign for many years under the Lock the Gate banner, said he had tried to remain positive "and not say anything negative about any other candidates in this election campaign".

However, his resolve was crushed after publication of a media release issued by Liberal candidate James Owen in which he sought assurances from NSW Natural Resources minister Anthony Roberts over the issue of CSG exploration licenses.

"Today's stories about the Liberal candidate getting an assurance from the NSW Resources Minister, Anthony Roberts, that the Tweed is protected from CSG made me almost puke," Mr McNamara said.

"What a load of tripe!

"This is the same minister who went overseas spruiking the future of the CSG industry in NSW. This is the same minister who defended the inclusion of Coal Seam Gas in the draft North Coast Strategic plan as an 'oversight'.

"The only way to ensure that the Tweed, and the broader Northern Rivers, is safe from CSG is to enshrine that protection in legislation."

The NSW Government last year paid $25 million to exploration company Metgasco to buy back its licenses in the Northern Rivers following a sustained community outcry.

Mr McNamara said the only role National MPs Thomas George (Lismore) and Geoff Provest (Tweed) had in protecting the region from CSG was to "jump on the bandwagon well after the community had won the fight at the Bentley blockade".

 

Tweed Liberal candidate James Owen seeks reassurance from Natural Resources Minister Anthony Roberts over CSG in the region.
Tweed Liberal candidate James Owen seeks reassurance from Natural Resources Minister Anthony Roberts over CSG in the region. Contributed

Earlier, Mr Owen said he had gained assurances from Mr Roberts over the issue of CSG during a recent meeting in Sydney.

"The minister listened to my concerns and assured me the NSW Government has no intention to allow CSG exploration in Tweed," Mr Owen said.

But Mr McNamara said the statement was "more about protecting an unpopular Liberal candidate".

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  anthony roberts james owen lock the gate tweed michael mcnamara tweed shire council election 2016

CSG assurances 'made me almost puke'

CSG assurances 'made me almost puke'

A WAR of words has erupted in the final days of the Tweed election with independent candidate Michael McNamara describing assurances over CSG as puke-worthy

Kingscliff bowlo turns ugly for Halloween

FREAKY FUN: Angela Curry and Morgan Davis prepare for Halloween at the Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club.

Get ready for a spooky weekend of Halloween fun.

Aussie slot for Tweed touch footy star

NATIONAL SELECTION: Tarryn Aitken, left, playing touch for Queensland, has been selected to represent Australia in an under-17s trans-Tasman clash against New Zealand.

'It's always been a dream'

Dogs day for Rainbow Bay

Rainbow Bay SLSC president Damien Miller and boat captain Wade Morley check out the Border park surface with greyhound Youi ahead of Saturday's fundraiser.

Rainbow Bay SLSC fundraiser at Border Park

Local Partners

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed?

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

League legend and youth leaders tackling history on the Tweed

CULTURE CLUB: Preston Campbell will be on the Tweed for the BLACK community event from this Friday.

Theirs is a story vital for all Australians to understand

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

CALLS for reality dating show's runner-up to be the next Bachelor.

  • TV

  • 27th Oct 2016 11:00 PM

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E12 - the finale

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

Georgia Love with The Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott.

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

First floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; apartment with a park outlook

6/10 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST * Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and...

A WALK IN THE PARK

26 Northlakes Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 2 2 Interest Above...

With this lovely home not only do you get all the perks of a quality property, you also have easy access to over 200 acres of parkland, tidal lake, walking and...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

A Rare Find!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

Live and entertain against a breathtaking backdrop of shimmering ocean views

5/4-6 Hill Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 2 $699,000

OPEN SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM A desirable beach side location on the top of Point Danger (The NSW side of Rainbow Bay) and over looking Dbah beach...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June