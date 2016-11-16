Cudgen's Ziebell furthers reputation

STAR RISING: Cudgen A grade cricketer Caleb Ziebell's efforts weren't enough to get North Coast over the line against Central Coast, but the batsman continues to push his case for further representative honours.

NORTH Coast and Cudgen all-rounder Caleb Ziebell did his representative chances no harm with a determined 67 when he opened the batting against Central Coast in the NSW Country cricket championship on Saturday.

Ziebell has had a stellar start to the season with the Hornets in the LJ Hooker League, plundering 381 runs in his seven games at an average of 95.25.

Ziebell's batting average ranks him number one in the league, leading Cudgen to the top of the league ladder with eight wins from their nine games.

However, his innings at Narrabri on Saturday was not enough to lift North Coast to a win.

They were bowled out for 205 and Central Coast chased town the total with two overs to spare in a six-wicket win.

All-rounder Kurt Prosper chipped in with 49 in the middle order as the rest of the wickets fell around him.

North Coast went into the competition with two NSW Country representatives in Andrew Lindsay and Justin Moore.

It also had former NSW spinner Anthony Kershler and all-rounder Tim Welsford, who played a handful of state one-day games for Victoria.

The final game, against Central North, was washed out on Sunday.

North Coast started the three-day carnival on Friday against favourites Newcastle and were dismissed for a paltry 88 after being sent in to bat on a damp wicket.

It took Newcastle just 17 overs to get to 2-89 in reply with the scheduled 50-overs- a-side game finished before the scheduled lunch break.

The NSW Country team from the weekend at Narrabri will be named after the final on November 27.

Most of the North Coast players will be on representative duty again when Northern Rivers Rock takes part in the Cricket NSW Plan B Regional Bash Twenty20 semi-finals at the SCG next month.