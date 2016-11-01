24°
Cup Day fever hits Murwillumbah

Daniel McKenzie
| 1st Nov 2016 10:53 AM
Lauren Dennison, Kelly Wolfe, Toby McIntosh, Holly Julius and Emily-Mae Rahmate, running down the track at Murwillumbah race track ahead of the upcoming meeting on Melbourne Cup day.
Lauren Dennison, Kelly Wolfe, Toby McIntosh, Holly Julius and Emily-Mae Rahmate, running down the track at Murwillumbah race track ahead of the upcoming meeting on Melbourne Cup day. Scott Davis

THE biggest day in racing has arrived in Tweed, with Murwillumbah race Track expecting a crowd of 4000 punters to roll through the gates.

The action will be hot on track, with a six-race-card, featuring the Race 3 Ellis & Baxter Solicitors and Attorneys Cup Benchmark 45 Handicap, and the feature DJ Stringer Property Services Tweed River Handicap race 4.

Tweed Daily News will provide rolling coverage throughout the day, so make sure you follow us on the website and on Twitter at @TweedDailyNews.

Submit your photos and show your fashions via hashtag #Tweedcup .

After a bumper crowd last year braved scorching temperatures to watch Michelle Payne ride Prince of Penzance into the history books, TRJC is preparing for an even bigger day on the track this year.

TRJC secretary Brian Charman said transport options were increased for this year with the track among the canefields being in high demand.

"This year we're going further north with buses, so we're bringing more people in from across the border, starting off from Tallebudgera," Charman said.

"We've also got a full bus load coming from Ocean Shores, which we've never run before.

"Those parts of the world that we've never extended to before have filled two buses on their own."

Fresh off a top-four finish in NSW Country Racing's country race track of the year award, Charman said the track's pulling power had increased over the last two Melbourne Cup days, with more punters looking for a different experience.

He said bus bookings were well advanced on the same period last year, with a lot of interest coming from the southern Gold Coast area.

"More than half of our marquee bookings for this year have come from there," Charman said.

"A lot of people are saying they want to come down and try something different. There's that country feel here with the mountain backdrops and we try and make things as flexible for people to come along and have everything organised for them."

A betting ring and full TAB facilities are available on track for all the action from Flemington, with the Melbourne Cup to screen live from 3pm.

melbourne cup murwillumbah races sport trjc tweed cup tweed river jockey club

