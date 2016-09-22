'Cut it by one month': MP's daylight saving pitch

TWEED MP Geoff Provest is hopeful a push to shorten the daylight saving period by one month will be in place before the end of the year.

The change was proposed in a Private Member's Bill introduced into the NSW Parliament Upper House yesterday by Nationals MLC Trevor Khan.

If successful, the legislation will bring the end of daylight saving forward one month, from the first Sunday in April to the first Sunday in March of each year, with the change to take effect for the upcoming daylight saving period if possible.

Mr Provest said the proposal represented a compromise between the camps which wanted daylight saving abolished and those who wanted it to remain.

"There's always going to be some who like it and some who don't but there seems to be some consensus it's going for too long,” Mr Provest said.

"I think it's a good comprise. We'll still have five months of daylight saving but the final and most troublesome month will be removed.”

Mr Provest said the change would convenience Tweed families with children taking part in after school activities, businesses on the border and those using smart phones and watches.

"With increased use of smart devices, if you have them on automatic settings on the Tweed, your time will jump from to the Coolangatta tower and lose an hour and then jump back to the Tweed tower and gain an hour,” Mr Provest said.

Opposition to the Bill is expected from MPs on the NSW and Victoria border, where some towns such as Albury and Wodonga are spread across the two states - meaning they will experience different time zones for one month.

"They would get a three week period where they would be an hour apart but we experience it close to seven months, with 30,000 of our residents working over the border in Qld,” Mr Provest said.

The NSW Parliament has not announced when the Bill will be debated but Mr Provest said he expected the debate on the proposed legislation to be finalised by the end of the year.