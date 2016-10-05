26°
Cyclists trek Kirra for Classic

Daniel McKenzie
| 5th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
SCENIC RIDE: Cyclists will converge on Kirra on Saturday, October 8 for the second annual Kirra Criterium Classic.
SCENIC RIDE: Cyclists will converge on Kirra on Saturday, October 8 for the second annual Kirra Criterium Classic. Bruce J Wilson/Veloshotz

THE annual Kirra Criterium Classic is preparing for a bigger comeback in its second year as the region's best cyclists gear up to take over the coastal strip at Kirra on Saturday.

Kicking off at the intersection of Musgrave and Douglas Sts, the 1.2km circuit will see speed cyclists battle for the criterium title along one of the country's most picturesque road cycling courses.

The 2016 event will see five categories of races as well as two new novelty events which include an invitational beach cruiser race and the Bike Power kid's challenge, aimed at encouraging three to five-year-olds to get involved in cycling.

Event organiser, Chris Thompson from CycleSense = Excellence, said he was looking forward to the race lighting up the iconic beach setting in 2016.

"The Kirra Criterium Classic is the ultimate speed cycling spectacle right in the heart of Kirra,” he said.

"The action-packed event gives cyclists the opportunity to race on the fully closed foreshore precinct that features an exciting hot-dog style course.

"The Kirra Criterium offers short circuit, fast racing which makes for great spectator viewing with the stunning backdrop of the Kirra coastline.”

The Kirra Criterium Classic kicks-off with the men's division at 8am, followed by women's, children's, open and masters' divisions. Children can join the Bike Power Kids Challenge by bringing their own balance bike and racing along the final 200 metre straight of the course. Registration is from 7.30am for a 9.30am start.

Musgrave St will be closed to traffic from Miles St to Coolangatta Rd between 6am and 12pm.

Detours will be established via Coolangatta Rd and Miles St for through traffic.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  coolangatta rd, douglas st, kirra, kirra criterium classic, musgrave st

Iconic coastline the perfect backdrop for big race.

