Daniel Morcombe's story a vital lesson for Tweed students

SAFETY FIRST: (from left) Denise Morcombe, Laila Hackett, Bruce Morcombe, Calen Turner at the Terranora State School presentation

THE parents of Daniel Morcombe, who was abducted and killed in 2003 on the Sunshine Coast, visited the Tweed this week to teach children about the importance of safety.

More than 2,000 students from 13 different schools in the Tweed attended the sessions on safety presented by the Bruce and Denise Morcombe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Morcombe said he was pleased with how well the children responded to the key messages of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

"To have a concentrated group of schools here in the Tweed is fantastic and certainly the kids have not forgotten Daniel,” Mr Morcombe said.

"We link Daniels' story with the importance of safety because no longer can children think that it'll never happen to them.”

The 50 minute presentation gave the children tips on how to recognise, react and report when they are feeling unsafe in any situation.

Terranora Childcare Centre general manager Melissa Salisbury organised for the Morcombe's to visit the Tweed because she said it was important for children to learn about safety.

"We have used Daniels' story as part of our curriculum in child safety for six years and I thought we needed to do more so I contacted the foundation,” Ms Salisbury said.

"At least this starts the ball rolling about getting the message of safety out here in this region.”

Mr Morcombe said the Daniel Morcombe Foundation worked to educate children on keeping them safe on the internet and in everyday situations while also assisting young victims of crime.

"If a child has been impacted by abuse, sexual abuse or neglect we can assist with counselling, medical expenses, additional school expenses, or sporting equipment,” he said.

"It gives them a bit of a leg up and helps them appreciate that the world isn't all a bad place.”

The presentations coincided the annual Day for Daniel on October 28, where children dress in red to rember Daniel Morcombe.

The Daniel Morcombe Foundation has a variety of educational safety material for children, parents and teachers.

For more information or to donate, visit danielmorcombe.com.au