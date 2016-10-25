Dann died 'doing what he loved'

FAMILY and friends have paid tribute to much-loved 22-year-old Dann Jenkins, who 'died doing what he loved' as his motorbike collided with a ute yesterday morning, west of Murwillumbah.

The Tweed Mall Coles worker of nine years died at the scene of the crash, at the intersection of Numinbah Rd and Couchy Creek Rd, Numinbah, only two weeks away from his 23rd birthday.

Mr Jenkins' partner of three years, Petrone White, 22, said the Terranora man loved nothing more than to spend time with friends, go to the gym and ride on his 750 GSXR Suzuki.

"He always said he loved riding and if that if he died riding (I) just know he was smiling, and doing what he loved," she told the Tweed Daily News.

"I loved him with all my heart. And I can't imagine life without him. He was loved by all who knew him no-one ever saw him without a smile. He was so funny and such an amazing person."

Dann Jenkins and his girlfriend Petrone White. Contributed

Ms White's brother, Khalif White, paid tribute to a "young man that will be forever missed", calling on the community to be vigilant on our roads.

"We all need to take care on the roads, far too many lives are lost and loved ones left behind," he wrote on Facebook.

"In a split second your actions can take away someone's brother, daughter, partner, child or best mate.

"Take a little bit longer at that blind intersection. Look twice in your blind spots when merging. Drive a bit slower. Take extra care when on the road."

Tamika Rowlison of Tweed Heads said Mr Jenkins would be remembered for his positivity.

Dann Jenkins was killed in a crash yesterday morning. Contributed

"Although I have only known you for short period of time, you still made a massive impact on me," she wrote on Facebook.

"You were always a positive person to be around and it was always endless laughter being around you.

"Going to miss having petty arguments over politics with you, having someone pushing my ass to the gym."

The driver of the Hilux in the crash, an 87-year-old man, was not injured. He was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for mandatory testing.

The NSW police crash investigation unit will prepare a report for the Coroner.