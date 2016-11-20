Dawn pushing for a place in Upper House

NORTH Coast Greens members are swinging their support behind Fingal resident Dawn Walker to replace retiring NSW Upper House MLC Jan Barham.

Ms Barham, a former mayor of Byron Shire who announced her surprise retirement from politics last month citing her battle with depression, made her valedictory speech before the NSW Parliament on Thursday, drawing to a close more than 20 years in public service.

Her vacancy will be replaced internally by the Greens party, who won the seat at the 2011 election for an eight-year period.

Local Greens members want Ms Barham to be replaced by another candidate from the North Coast, Dawn Walker, who has contested the Federal seat of Richmond at the last two elections, increasing the party's vote in the electorate.

Tweed Greens Mayor Katie Milne said it was important the area retained its presence in Macquarie St.

"Dawn is a fantastic community defender, she has done lots of really good work both in and around the area,” Cr Milne said.

"She would be a wonderful candidate. She has some very good ideas and knows how to present very well and put a very good and clear argument.

"We have lost Jan now and that is a great loss, she was a wonderful advocate, so it is so important we get a North Coast advocate.”

In a posting on social media, Ms Walker - who is unable to speak to the media during pre-selection under party rules - promised to provide "new energy” and bring party members together.

Voting in the pre-selection opens on November 28 and closes on December 16.