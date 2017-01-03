Delays on Tweed roads following multiple diesel spills

MOTORISTS can expect minor delays on some Tweed roads with fire crews working to clean a couple of diesel spills.

A Tweed Heads Fire Station spokesman said one of the spills was near Ourimbah Rd, Tweed Heads and the other near the Fingal Rd off-ramp from the M1, near Chinderah.

Crews received reports of the spills at about 8.30am on Tuesday.

Motorists have been urged to use caution in both areas with crews in the process of applying absorption kits.

Police would also like to remind motorists to be cautious on roads and drive to weather conditions.