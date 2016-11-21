Dial-up for a clean-up of kerbside rubbish

The mound of rubbish outside a Mooball property continued to grow before Tweed Shire Council collected it.

THE Tweed Shire Council has voted to introduce a dial-up waste collection service from July 2017.

The new contract opted to not include the biannual kerbside collection that has caused some members of the community anguish due to the amount of rubbish left outside their property by other people.

Tweed Shire Council's waste management co-ordinator Rod Dawson said the new dial-up service would allow for better efficiency of removing rubbish throughout the community.

"Residents of the shire will have the ability to ring up to the maximum of twice per year for the collection of bulky waste from their property,” Mr Dawson said.

Mr Dawson said the council would arrange a time that was appropriate for the entire suburb and would conduct a pick-up service within 24 hours.

"The tenders that have been awarded will keep the overall costs down and allows council to produce the green waste service at a reduced price compared to current collection contracts,” he said.

During the November 17 council meeting, Mayor Katie Milne said she hoped the decision to introduce the dial-up service didn't upset the community.

"It's a really big change for the shire,” Cr Milne said.

"There's debate whether they understand what they would be getting for that service.”

Mr Dawson said residents had raised concerns about the removal of the kerbside service during public consultation in June 2015 but council had worked towards providing an assurance the dial-up service was the most appropriate for the shire.

While once sceptical of the service, Cr James Owen said the shire would benefit from the contract.

"I think it is a more effective and efficient service,” Cr Owen said.

The contract was awarded to Solo Resource Recovery at a cost of $15.9 million over three years.