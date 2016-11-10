Diary: Bilambil Fair and other happenings

25°
CRAZY FUN: Bilambil Primary School captain Ella Parkes, vice captain Kate Butler and deputy principal Jarrod Menin, getting ready for Saturday's Community Fair Day. It is only the second fair the school has hosted with the last one in 2014 attracting more than 4000 people.There will be food and market stalls, an animal farm, rides, showbags, face painting, and much more. Open from 10am-3pm, entry free.
  • TWEED Hospital Auxiliary's Christmas Raffle tickets will be on sale from Monday, November 7. The tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at various venues around the Tweed until Friday, December 16 when the raffle will be drawn. The 1st prize is a giant Christmas stocking valued at around $500 and there will be other prizes. All proceeds from the raffle will go to purchasing necessary equipment for the Tweed Hospital.
  • BILAMBIL summer dance series first dance is to be held on Saturday, November 12 at the Bilambil Hall Dancing to Trilogy band. Dancing beginning at 8pm. Supper and door prizes. All welcome for a family night.
  • TWIN Towns Sub Section Naval Association of Australia's next regular meeting will be held Monday, November 14 at 12.30pm for 1pm (QLD time) 1.30pm for 2pm (NSW) start in the RSL Anzac Room, the resort side , Wharf St, Tweed Heads. Visitors warmly welcome. Any enquiries to Keith Fendley on 5536 4362.
  • TWEED Heads Historical Society wish to remind members that our next General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 15 in the Old Court House, Kennedy Dr West, Tweed Heads commencing 10am (NSW). Our guest speaker Lynne Maddalena will talk on Trawlers and Fishing. Visitors are most welcome. Further enquiries 5536 8625.
  • FULL Moon Walk on Monday, November 14. View the full moon on the Tweed River at Tumbulgum. Meet at 7.30pm at Tumbulgum boat ramp for a flat walk taking approx 60 minutes following the Tumbulgum Heritage Trail. This event is part of the Heart Foundation Walking Program and everyone is welcome to attend. No cost. Bring your torch. No bookings required.
  • TWIN Towns & District Garden Club will hold its last meeting of the year on Monday, November 14 at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre from 8.30am (NSW). Meeting will include our AGM, benching, plus plant sales, raffles and lucky door prize. Entry $3 which includes morning tea and all welcome.
  • TWEED Valley Jazz Club's final gig for 2016 is on Friday, November 25 from 6.30pm at Condong Bowls Club, McLeod St, Condong. Very talented local musicians "The Early Birds” from 6.30pm followed by The Northern Rivers Big Band at 8pm. Bookings Ph 02 6672 2238. Members $20, Visitors $25.
  • TUMBULGUM Public and Catholic school former students and staff, together with past and present residents, are invited to the informal get together on Saturday, November 26 from 11am at Tumbulgum Tavern. Please RSVP by 22nd, email to Brian - tumbulgum.nsw.get together@hotmail.com.
  • KINGSCLIFF Mixed Probus Club holds its meeting at the Kingscliff Beach and Bowls Club on the first Wednesday of the month at 10 am and outings on the third Wednesday of the month. Visitors are very welcome. Phone Norma on 02 6676 3360.
  • JOIN in the fun of dancing salsa, cha cha and jive Thursdays at 7pm at Currumbin Gecko Hall, 139 Duringan St (cnr Thrower Dr). Easy basic steps for all ages, couples and singles. Call Peter 0413 125 640.
  • TWEED Heads Community Men's Shed markets are 7am to 1pm every Sunday on the oval cnr Florence and Recreation St, Tweed Heads. Farmers produce, crafts, bric-a-brac and refreshments. All welcome. No prior booking necessary. Ph 0401 018 713.
  • AL-ANON Family Groups: Is your life affected by someone else's drinking? Al-Anon can help. Banora Point Group meets Monday nights at 7.30pm (NSW), cnr Leisure & Woodlands Drives, Salvation Army Hall. (External right side door). Enquires and other meeting times 1300 252 666 www.al-anon.alateen.org/ australia.
  • LEARN to Dance with Latin Zone Dance Club, 56 Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin Waters www.latinzonedance.com.au. Le Roc Club Latin/Jive for men & women all ages, beginners welcome! Fun and social, no partner needed, every Monday 7.30pm to 9.30pm ($10). Call Steve 0401 285 514.
  • U3A Twin Towns holds Tai Chi classes on Wednesday mornings at 9 am. Mahjong, card and board games are played on Fridays. Men and women over 55 are welcome to join U3A Twin Towns at 4 Boyd St, Tugun. Enquiries call (07)5534 7333 before 12 noon, weekdays or email u3atwintowns@gmail.co
  • GOOD communication and interpersonal skills are important in our working, business and personal lives. Tweed Valley Toastmasters offers a supportive and friendly environment in which to develop and enhance public speaking skills and more. We meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month at 9.45am at Cudgen Leagues Club, 3 Wommin Bay Rd, Kingscliff and welcome you to join us. Call Lynda on 0434 103 409.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!