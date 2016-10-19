Diary: What's on around Tweed?

- GIRL Guide Luncheon at Tweed Heads. The Annual Guiding Luncheon will be held at Banora Point on Wednesday, October 19 at 11am (NSW). All persons who have been associated with guiding either past or present, local or interstate are invited to come along and enjoy a great day. Parents of girls in the movement are most welcome.
- COOLANGATTA Tweed VIEW Club's held a delightful Picnic in the Park at Tweed Heads recently where Fun and Friendship were certainly in evidence. Great picnic fare was enjoyed and members participated with enthusiasm in the games organised by the Committee. The next Luncheon meeting will be held on Thursday, October 20 at South Tweed Sports Club, Minjungbal Drive, South Tweed Heads from 11am. Guest speaker from On Track Programs, operators of the Women's Refuge in the area, as part of anti-poverty month. Non-perishable food items donated by members to be given to the refuge. Visitors are always welcome, phone Dianne on 5590 9119 .
- U3A Twin Towns Inc will present a free concert including free morning tea. There will be tap dancers, jazz dancers, line and belly dancing all performing at the Scout Hall in Coolangatta, opposite the Bowling Club on October 21, the doors open at 10am (Qld), with concert beginning at 10.30am. Our most talented U3A ukulele players will be performing at the concert to entertain you and get your feet tapping. All welcome to attend and enjoy the free morning tea. No booking needed.
- SMOKEHOUSE Country Music Club meets at Coolangatta/Tweed Heads Golf Club on Sunday, October 23 at 1pm (NSW). $3 entry. Singers welcome, please bring three copies of chorded song charts for Smokehouse Backing Band. Come along for a great afternoon of Country Music, dancing and friendly company. For more information contact Colin 5590 4465.
- "ON Ya Bike Day” is a Youth Frontiers initiative aimed to get kids off the screens and into the fresh air for fun, exercise and community. It will be a day to learn about bike maintenance as well as how to look after a bushland environment. Brainchild of the project and Year 7 Student at Murwillumbah High School, Conor Irvine, said: "The day will be totally awesome for kids up to 16 years old!” The day goes from 11am to 2pm on Sunday, October 23 at the Uki Water Treatment Plant, Smiths Creek Rd, Uki. Phone 02 6679 4275.
- MURWILLUMBAH Day View Club birthday meeting will be on Monday, October 24 from 9.30am at Murwillumbah Services Club. Please bring a small gift for lucky door prizes. Apologies and enquiries phone 02 6679 1324 or 02 6672 1107.
- TWEED Valley Jazz Club invites one and all to their next gig to be held Friday, October 28 from 6.30pm (NSW) at Condong Bowls Club, McLeod St, Condong. The night kicks off at 6.30pm with the winners of the Jazz Section of the Festival of Performing Arts which our club has sponsored for the past 18 years. Jazz vocalist 20 years and under -Tahlia Traecey, Jazz Instrumentalist on Piano -Anthony Bird, Jazz Band 20 years and under - Mt St Patrick High School. Main band 8pm to 10.30pm "The Murwillumbarbarians”. This band has been playing for over 10 years and are guaranteed to keep your toes tapping and put a smile on your face. Entry: Members $15 , Visitors $20. Bookings essential as this will be a big night. 02 6672 2238.
- BANORA Point Community Baptist Church, South Tweed Heads presents Just for you on Tuesday, November 1. Come along and be entertained by The Lindisfarne School Choir from 10am to 12pm. Morning Tea $6 per head. Ph 5523 1122.
- KINGSCLIFF Mixed Probus Club holds its meetings at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on the first Wednesday of each month at 10 am and outings on the third Wednesday of the month. Visitors are very welcome. Phone Norma on 02 66763360.
- TWEED Hospital Auxiliary is organising a Warehouse Shopping Trip on Tuesday, November 8 departing from in front of the Tweed Heads Bowling club at 7.15am sharp. Cost is $48 per person which includes morning tea and lunch. We will be visiting several shopping outlets in the Brisbane are. This is always a fun day and will be raising money for the Tweed Hospital Auxiliary to purchase much needed equipment for the Tweed Hospital. For more information ring Denise on 5599 8956 or Jean on 5599 9273.
- BECOME more confident! Coaching available for small groups. Over 30 years' experience. People join for different reasons: maybe you have to make a speech, give a report or simply want to communicate better in a group. Students, teachers, professionals, parents who want to encourage their children to stand up and be heard. The reason why is not as important. Come along have some fun. Being a good audience is as important as becoming a confident speaker. Stand up and be heard! It's easier than you think. Call me at 0400 374 666 or 5536 6515, Tweed Heads.
- GOOD communication and interpersonal skills are important in our working, business and personal lives. Tweed Valley Toastmasters offers a supportive and friendly environment in which to develop and enhance public speaking skills and more. We meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month at 9.45am at Cudgen Leagues Club, 3 Wommin Bay Rd, Kingscliff and welcome you to join us. Phone Lynda on 0434 103 409 for more information.
- JUDO/ Ju jitsu Training at the Currumbin Samurai Judo Club, for all ages, from 6 years, male & female, fun, Olympic sport, self-defence, fitness, self-confidence, respect & discipline. Special for new members: try 8 sessions for $19 starts Tuesday October 4, for further information call Steve Potter 0401 285 514 www.samuraijudo.com
- DESPERATELY seeking a volunteer shopping bus attendant. Assisting frail aged with their shopping on and off the bus. Friday fortnightly from Murwillumbah to Tweed. Please contact Amanda at Community Transport 1300 875 895.
- THE Murwillumbah Cancer Support Group meets from 10am to noon on the second Monday of every month at the Community Health Centre on the corner of Nullum and Wollumbin streets. These informal meetings offer mutual, practical and emotional support. For more information call Cancer Liaison Nurse on 6672 0102.
- TWEED Heads Community Men's Shed markets are on from 7am to 1pm every Sunday on the Oval, cnr Florence and Recreation St, Tweed Heads. Farmers produce, crafts, bric-a-brac and refreshments. All welcome. No prior booking necessary. Ph 0401 018 713
- SOCIAL Dance Club at Currumbin for men and women all ages. Teaching leroc latin, jive, fun partner dancing made easy. Beginners most welcome! No partner necessary, every Monday 7.30pm to 9.30pm and Friday 6pm to 8pm. Cost only $10 per night. More information call Steve 0401 285 514.