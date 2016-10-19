Diary: What's on around Tweed?

BALLET STARS: Young ballerinas are invited to enter Suncorp's Wish Upon A Ballet Star competition, with the winner to receive a walk-on role to the Queensland Ballet Company's latest production of The Nutcracker on December 17, while 10 finalists will get a behind-the-scenes tour of the production. Nominations for children between 3 and 13 years at www.suncorpballetstar.com.au before November 3.

David Chatfield