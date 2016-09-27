Did you get your Census in on time?

The formal Census collection for the Australian Bureau of Statistics has now closed.

THE formal collection period for the 2016 Census ended on Friday, September 23.

Head of the 2016 Census Program, Duncan Young, said people could still contact the Australian Bureau of Statistics if they had questions about missing the deadline.

"Paper forms will continue to be accepted as they make their way back via return mail,” Mr Young said.

"Around 95% of households have completed the Census. Your participation is essential to the future of your community.

"Without this information, the government, organisations and community groups aren't able to plan and provide vital services for you, your community and your area.”

The Census is compulsory for everyone who was present in Australia on Tuesday, August 9, Census night.

For more information contact census.abs.gov.au or call the Census Inquiry Service between 8am and 8pm daily on 1300 214 531.

This assistance phone line will be open until this Friday.