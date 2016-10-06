26°
News

Digitally signing dotted line renders huge bill void

Chris Calcino
| 6th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
The court found no proof Lee Anthony Crocker knew his electronic signature had been used.
The court found no proof Lee Anthony Crocker knew his electronic signature had been used. AlexRaths

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A DIRECTOR of a Murwillumbah-based development company that owed almost $890,000 for building materials will not have to pay a share of the bill because his electronic signature was used without his permission.

Williams Group Australia supplied the materials to IDH Modular on credit after receiving a faxed application with electronically affixed signatures of IDH's three directors in 2010.

The New South Wales Court of Appeal heard IDH's administration manager was supposed to have witnessed the signatures.

IDH operated from offices in Murwillumbah but one of its directors, Lee Anthony Crocker, usually worked from Brisbane.

The signatures had been attached to the application from the Murwillumbah office using the computerised HelloFax system.

One of Mr Crocker's co-directors had provided him with a username and password to HelloFax but he never changed his password, meaning anyone with the login details could attach his signature.

Williams Group went to the courts in an effort to get IDH to pay its $899,543.35 bill in May 2013, but by October IDH had gone into liquidation.

Two of the co-directors were ordered to pay their share of the bill they had guaranteed, but Mr Crocker successfully argued an unknown person had accessed his HelloFax account and attached his signature without his permission.

He said he had no knowledge of receiving an email detailing the application, suggesting they could have gone to his spam folder.

Williams Group appealed the decision but the court found no evidence Mr Crocker knew the application had been made in his name.

"Williams, it appears, simply assumed that the signature on the document was a genuine one (without turning its mind to how it had been placed on the document),” Justice Julie Ward found.

The appeal was dismissed with Williams Group ordered to pay Mr Crocker's legal costs.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  building, business, construction, court, murwillumbah, unpaid bill

Digitally signing dotted line renders huge bill void

Digitally signing dotted line renders huge bill void

A DIRECTOR of a Murwillumbah-based development company that owed almost $890,000 for building materials will not have to pay a share of the bill.

Community Diary: What's happening in the Tweed?

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary is looking for friendly park volunteers who are fit and active and would like to make new friends. This role would suit retirees. For more details visit www.cws.org.au or call 07 5534 0819. The next training course commences in November 2016 with applications for the course closing on October 24. Pictured here is volunteer Nev Hunter.

Community diary: Wednesday, Oct 5, 2016

Bluesfest 2017: Rock legend confirmed

Neil Young will make his Bluesfest debut in 2017.

Goldrush for Bluesfest 2017

Cyclists trek Kirra for Classic

SCENIC RIDE: Cyclists will converge on Kirra on Saturday, October 8 for the second annual Kirra Criterium Classic.

Kirra Criterium Classic returns on Saturday.

Local Partners

Community Diary: What's happening in the Tweed?

Community diary: Wednesday, Oct 5, 2016

Academy award-winning cinematographer to visit Tweed

Dr Jim Frazier.

Academy award winning cinematographer Jim Frazier visiting Tweed

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

Latest deals and offers

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

  • TV

  • 6th Oct 2016 11:00 AM

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

Royal tour to mark our Queen's birthday

GREAT SCOT: The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards during a performance as part of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards on tour

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 8TH OCTOBER 2:00 - 2:30 NSW DST This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper...

STUNNING WATERFRONT UNIT - GROUND FLOOR - FULLY RENOVATED

1/10 Mugga Way, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 3 1 1 $469,000

Located in a prime waterfront location this recently renovated ground floor 3 bedroom unit presents a rare opportunity to secure the perfect lifestyle or a great...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

House 2 1 1 $345,000

Open For Inspection Saturday 8th October 11 to 11:30am QLD Time This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent...

Sensational Palm Beach Unit!

16/1374 Gold Coast Hwy, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

The recent rejuvenation of this unit has maximised space in all areas of the residence to provide a comfortable and cosy lifestyle. The precise workmanship and the...

Catch It While You Can!

1/57 Darnel Street, Elanora 4221

3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

What an absolutely beautifully presented addition to the property market! Convenient and low maintenance living at its absolute best - this impeccable brick and...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3 Cosmos Court, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

If you can find a better value for money ocean access property in this area, then my advice is to buy it TODAY! If you can't find one, then give us a call to get...

DON&#39;T PASS THIS BUY!

17 Ballidu Close, Elanora 4221

House 4 1 5 UNDER CONTRACT

Nestled in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac in a highly sought after pocket of Elanora you'll find this delightful and unique home - a real surprise packet...

Easy Living Duplex

2/97 Lochlomond Drive, Banora Point 2486

House 3 2 1 $389,000

Offering single level convenience and flooded with natural light, the kitchen and dining areas open up onto your private covered outdoor entertaining area and...

Mackay Marina is a "very saleable product”

The Marina, and attached commercial real estate, will go up for sale

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.