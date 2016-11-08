24°
News

Discovery means more delays for Tweed motorists

David Carroll | 8th Nov 2016 12:46 PM
Motorists travelling on Kennedy Drv at Tweed Heads West face continued lengthy delays after the roadworks schedule was extended.
Motorists travelling on Kennedy Drv at Tweed Heads West face continued lengthy delays after the roadworks schedule was extended. Contibuted

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MOTORISTS travelling on Kennedy Drv face ongoing delays with roadworks to continue after the discovery of unstable soil forced an extension.

The roadworks, between the bridge over Cobaki Creek and Limosa Rd in Tweed Heads West, were due to be completed by Monday but the finish date has been pushed back after contractors uncovered unstable marine clay while excavating.

Tweed Shire Council said the roadworks, and the associated traffic delays will continue until at least the end of the week with delays from 7am to 6pm daily.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible between those times.

"There's no easy solution to easing the pain for motorists, except to urge them to use the alternate route via Bilambil and Terranora roads if they cannot travel early and clear the roadworks before 7am,” construction engineer Bob Hanby said.

"And again, at the end of the day if their commute puts them on Kennedy before 6pm we advise them to go the alternate route.”

Council is confident that the project will be completed by the end of the week but warned if more of the unstable clay is uncovered, the project end date would be pushed out even further.

The roadworks are part of the final stage of a $9 million upgrade to Kennedy Drv from the bridge to the Pacific Motorway.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  kennedy drive roadworks traffic delays tweed heads west tweed shire council

Business chambers for council

Business chambers for council

The Chamber's of Commerce in the Tweed prepares for the next four years.

Discovery means more delays for Tweed motorists

Motorists travelling on Kennedy Drv at Tweed Heads West face continued lengthy delays after the roadworks schedule was extended.

Motorists face more delays with roadworks on Kennedy Drv to continue

It is like chopping my arm off: Farmer has 4WD stolen

Have you seen this Land Rover which was stolen on Saturday from a Duranbah property?

Vintage vehicle theft Cutts farmer deep.

Leaving her breastless

BRAVE FACE: Breast cancer survivor Genevieve Esgate writes a blog about her journey to find her style after a double mastectomy.

Breast cancer survivor inspires others to find their style.

Local Partners

It is like chopping my arm off: Farmer has 4WD stolen

TWEED farmer issues plea to help find limited-edition Land Rover stolen from Duranbah on Saturday.

Picture Gallery: Heavens shining down on Murwillumbah Show

SCARY STUFF: Spectator jaws dropped at the unbelievable heights achieved by the bikeriders at the Murwillumbah Show.

Thousands of residents turned out for Mur'bah Show

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

Madness added to Bluesfest lineup

British ska, popsters Madness have been added to the Bluesfest lineup for 2017. AAP Images

Welcome to the house of fun

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Completely Renovated Character Home with Tweed River Views

26 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 $459,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST In an elevated position, this split-level home with a leafy outlook captures water views and is just...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $740,000 ...

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Apartment

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 $709,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!