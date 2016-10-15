Do we need more Tweed councillors?

TO THE VOTE: Tweed residents will be asked to choose between seven or nine councillors in the referendum on October 29.

TWEED residents will face the prospect of two ballot papers come October 29 with a referendum to be held to coincide with the local government poll.

The referendum will ask the question whether residents would like the council to expand from the current number of seven representatives to nine.

Should the vote be positive, the changes would not be made until the next local government election in September 2020.

The number of councillors was reduced from 11 to seven in 2008 following a decision by the administrators who headed council after it was sacked in 2005.

Referendum will settle the question

Cr Warren Polglase says two more councillors would better serve the electorate for minimal cost. John Gass /TWE

Councillor Warren Polglase, who put forward the motion to hold the referendum, said Tweed residents needed better representation.

"Nine councillors will give a better representation across Tweed Shire,” Cr Polglase said.

"At the moment I am the only elected member living north of the Tweed River that represents 45,000 people. Population growth in Tweed Shire in 2020 is expected to be 100,000 residents.

"The community needs to develop a close relationship with their elected representatives, it is difficult for elected representatives to be totally aware of what goes on in the whole Tweed Shire.”

Cr Polglase said the extra costs involved in appointing two additional members would be "minimal”.

In the 2016/17 Budget, councillors are each paid an annual fee of $18,840 plus expenses, while the mayor is paid the same, plus an additional $41,090.

The total amount budgeted to cover the cost of all councillors during the financial year is $345,000, including their annual fees and administrative costs.

Greens mayor Katie Milne does not support an increase in the size of councillors. Justin Ealand

But Greens Mayor Katie Milne said she did not support an increase to nine councillors.

"The current number of seven councillors is adequate and cost effective,” Cr Milne said.

"What is important is that we elect councillors that listen to the community and not push their own agendas, like the ridiculously expensive Rail Trail, or continue to rubber stamp 'development at any cost'.”

University of Sydney senior lecturer in government Dr Stewart Jackson said more councillors would make a big difference.

"It makes an enormous difference the number of seats you have, particularly if you are electing as a whole of council,” he said.

"If you are electing as a whole of council, it lowers the quota which means people don't need as many votes to get elected.

"That helps small parties and independents. So it does make a difference.”

FAST FACTS:

Councillor's annual fee: $18,840 each, plus expenses.

Mayor's annual fee: $59,930 plus expenses.

Cost of 2 more councillors: $37,680 in annual fees, plus expenses.