Dodo celebrates a magic milestone

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Doris 'Dodo' Hall (centre) celebrates her birthday with daughter Sylvia Adams and son-in-law Roy Adams at RSL Care Darlington.

FIERCE independence, a wicked sense of humour and an eye for adventure are just some of the exploits Doris Hall - affectionately known as Dodo - has, and still exhibits, over her 103-year journey through life.

Mrs Hall celebrated the magical 103-year milestone with family and friends at RSL Care Darlington on Friday, October 28, complete with cake, music and gifts.

Originally from London, Mrs Hall lived through two World Wars, losing her father in the first and being without first husband Les for six years during the second, before making her way to Australia in September, 1951.

Mrs Hall loved ballroom dancing and not even a broken hip at age 96 could stop her from dancing three times a week.

Mrs Hall's daughter and only child Sylvia Adams said dancing was her mum's most loved recreation, and was how she and her father met in 1933.

"In their youth they were professional dancers. Mum was dancing in high heels on her 100th birthday at South Tweed Sports Club and she was dancing until she was over 100,” Mrs Adams said.

Mrs Adams took Mrs Hall to Thailand four years ago on her first ever plane ride at the ripe old age of 99.

"She loved it and said the best part was the elephants and she loved the shopping,” Mrs Adams said.

Mrs Adams said her mother was a true inspiration to her and the family.

"She's an inspiration for her dancing, for keeping young and for her fighting spirit,” she said.

While Mrs Hall never smoked and rarely drank, she does have a sweet tooth and has always liked to celebrate.

"She always liked a sherry and she likes a sweet champagne and some Baileys,” Mrs Adams said.