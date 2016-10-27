Doggy day care paw-fect for pet owners

DOGGIE Distractions Daycare and Grooming is putting its best paw forward.

The Tweed Heads business has a variety of day care options and grooming services for dogs.

Courtney Jones and Renai Walton opened the business to help dog owners struggling with their pet's obedience and boredom problems.

We chat with Courtney about Doggie Distractions:

What inspired you to open your own business?

The number of households with dogs is ever increasing and there is a strong demand from dog owners to have alternatives for their pets if they are unable to leave them at home unattended. We also hope to reduce the number of stray dogs who might escape out of boredom and reduce the fear in dog owners of dog theft that has been increasing over recent times.

What do you most enjoy about operating Doggie Distractions?

We love the interaction with the animals in both day care and grooming as well as the satisfaction we get knowing we are providing a safe, secure and friendly place for dog owners to bring their pets knowing they are being cared for and loved and that perhaps we are saving that garden from being dug up or furniture being chewed

What are your future plans for the business?

Obviously we would love to expand the business and eventually have to find a bigger space to accommodate the demand for our services but for now we will focus on perfecting the current service we are offering to our clients and go from there. Eventually we would love to offer drop off and collection service and well as Puppy School and other obedience training services for the community.

OPEN DAY

Join the Doggie Distractions open day on Sunday, November 6 from 10am to 1pm. Contact:

0436 364 443

4/22 Industry Drive, Tweed Heads South.