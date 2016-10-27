Dogs day for Rainbow Bay

Rainbow Bay SLSC president Damien Miller and boat captain Wade Morley check out the Border park surface with greyhound Youi ahead of Saturday's fundraiser.

RAINBOW Bay Surf Life Saving Club will transform a relic of Tweed's yesteryear for a fundraiser and family day on Saturday.

The Day at the Dogs fundraiser will be held at Border Park Race Track, Coolangatta, before the dust settles on the nostalgic facility for good in December.

One of the last historical race days at the track will feature an eight race greyhound program to help the club raise much needed funds.

Rainbow Bay SLSC boat captain Wade Morley said the event would be a great day out for the family, with lunch, refreshments and plenty of entertainment on offer.

"We're trying to involve as many parents and kids as we can, and it's a fundraiser for the club to buy more rescue equipment which we urgently need,” Mr Morely said.

"There's a playground, and we'll have a jumping castle, facepainting, and a barbecue on the grounds.”

Rainbow Bay SLSC president Damien Miller and boat captain Wade Morley check out the Border park surface with greyhound Youi ahead of Saturday's fundraiser. Scott Davis

Rainbow Bay SLSC currently has around 160 nippers currently involved in programs with numbers growing steadily across the club.

Club president Damien Miller said the club was in desperate need of funds for rescue equipment and every dollar raised on the day would help.

"Every cent donated goes to rescue equipment and all the equipment that we need,” he said.

"If we can raise $10,000 for the club it would be fantastic. So come down and put a few dollars in the tin and watch the dogs and have a great day.”

Adult tickets are $40, with free entry for kids.

Gates open at 10am (NSW) and there'll be local bookmakers on track, with Sky and TAB facilities available.

"We'll be shaking the tins for a fun day out for the community before dog racing is gone forever from the Tweed,” Mr Morley said.

"Border Park is an historical part of Tweed, it's nostalgic and one of the good old things in Coolangatta.

"It's one of the last of dinosaurs to go and the dogs are an awesome sight for kids to see, so get along while you still can.”

Visit http://www.rainbowbayslsc.com/ for details.