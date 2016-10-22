Double delight for twins' magic milestone

Twins Joan Gurd and Win Briggs celebrate their 90th birthday on the Tweed today.

REACHING the age of 90 is a wonderful achievement for any one person, but if you're around Fraser Drive today, you just might be seeing double.

Twins Joan Gurd and Win Briggs will ride into Pioneer Drive in a 1955 Chev and a 1956 Pontiac to celebrate turning the magic number.

Born in Sydney on October 23, 1926, Mrs Briggs, now of Brisbane, and Mrs Gurd, still in Sydney, were the youngest of five sisters after Peg, Esme and Mildred.

Avid football fans, Mrs Gurd's a Swans supporter and Mrs Briggs' a Lions fan, and both loved playing tennis and the odd spot of ballroom dancing.

Mrs Gurd's daughter Christine Hall lives on the Tweed and said family and friends were coming from as far as Hervey Bay and Melbourne to attend the unique twin milestone.

"It's pretty amazing really,” Mrs Hall said.

"We knew of one set of twins that celebrated their 90th and there's 100-year-old twins in Perth but we don't know of any others.”

The twins when they were children in Sydney Contributed

While understandably slowing down, Mrs Hall said the twins were still up and about.

"Mum still looks after my brother Tony full-time and he's 45, she's an incredible lady,” Mrs Hall said.

Awaiting the twins at the celebration will be family they haven't seen for a decade and letters from the prime minister and state members.

"We've also managed to get hold of two half-pennies from their birth year,” Mrs Hall said.

While sporty and fond of a dance, the pair's secret to making the milestone may lie in the odd guilty pleasure.

"Mum likes Lambrusco - she sent us to the bottle shop after we picked her up from the airport. That must be her secret,” Mrs Hall said.