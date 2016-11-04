23°
Drainage motion block

Aisling Brennan | 4th Nov 2016 2:44 PM
MUDDY WATERS: A Banora Point resident captured images in August of weed build-up in the Banora Point Drainage Scheme.
TWEED Shire Council voted at its last meeting last week to reject establishing a report on the state of the Banora Point drainage scheme and the formation of a council community advisory group on the issue.

Mayor Katie Milne put forward the motion at the October 27 council meeting, the last before Saturday's election, but was cautioned by council staff not to approve the motion, which was eventually lost by votes of 3-2.

Cr Milne said the community advisory group would help drive the restoration of Banora Point waterway and educate the community on the treatment of the native animals and environment, an issue that has been burning in the area for much of the last year.

"The continuing poor state of health for the Banora Point waterway and its wildlife and birdlife is extremely distressing for the community and is a terrible eyesore,” Cr Milne said.

"The problems are multi-faceted and need concerted action. I believe it would help if the community also got involved and had a say in the matter.”

But council staff estimated the community advisory group would cost $20,000, with engineering director David Oxenham cautioning against councillors voting in favour of the motion.

"The main issue is perception but it is a drain and people need to appreciate that,” Mr Oxenham said.

"Eels are a native animal that exist in our waterways and while some people want us to intervene we would be interfering with the natural process.

"There are other ways to communicate with the stakeholders involved.”

Cr Warren Polglase, himself a Banora Point resident, agreed with the staff recommendations.

"What is happening is that there are times when the community doesn't understand why we do things at certain times,” Cr Polglase said.

"There's a process we follow because of the way the weeds grow and the weeds are growing now.

"We're doing everything in the order that people want done.”

The council has allocated $109,000 during 2016-17 for the maintenance of the Banora Point Western Drainage Scheme, with most to be spent on the removal of the weed once per summer.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  banora point banora point western drainage system tweed shire council

