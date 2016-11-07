24°
News

Dreamworld: Brother and sister mourned, police leave site

7th Nov 2016 12:58 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ON THE day that a brother and sister are farewelled after being killed while on a ride at Gold Coast's Dreamworld theme park, police have confirmed their analysis of the scene is complete.

Luke Dorsett, 35 and sister Kate Goodchild, 32, were killed on the park's Thunder River Rapids ride on October 25.

DREAMWORLD TOPIC: FOLLOW EVERY NEW DEVELOPMENT

 

People attend the funeral of Dreamworld accident victims Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett at St Christopher's Cathedral
People attend the funeral of Dreamworld accident victims Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett at St Christopher's Cathedral AAP Image / Lukas Coch

 

On Monday, their beloved friends, family and co-workers came together at St Christopher's Cathedral in the Canberra suburb of Forrest.

The ABC reports that mourners were asked to dress brightly, to help celebrate the lives of Luke and Kate.

Reporters were asked to remain outside during the service.
 

Kate Goodchild
Kate Goodchild

Mr Dorsett's partner Roozbeh Araghi was farewelled in a Sydney ceremony last week.

Cindy Low, 42, was also killed when the ride raft overturned.

Her son, along with Ms Goodchild's daughter, somehow escaped the disaster without serious physical injuries.
Dreamworld remains closed to the public.
 

New Zealand expat Cindy Low, 42, (back right) has been named as the fourth victim who died in the accident at Dreamworld yesterday. An investigation is underway to determine how four people died on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park.
New Zealand expat Cindy Low, 42, (back right) has been named as the fourth victim who died in the accident at Dreamworld yesterday. An investigation is underway to determine how four people died on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park. AAP Image

A Queensland Police statement on Monday confirmed that the "analysis of the scene" at Dreamworld was finished.
"The site has now been handed back to Dreamworld."

The investigation is now in the hands of the Queensland Coroner.

In the days after the tragedy, Dreamworld planned to reopen parts of the theme part for a "memorial" day.

However, Queensland Police warned that it would put the investigation into the deaths at risk.

Dreamworld owners Ardent Leisure then cancelled the planned reopening.

The park remains closed until further notice.

Topics:  dreamworld editors picks funeral kate goodchild luke dorsett police

Tweed drivers cop reminder

Tweed drivers cop reminder

Police issued reminder to Tweed motorists to take care on the region's road after announcing state road toll is well up on this time last year

Tweed faces major hurdle ahead of Commonwealth Games

COME SOUTH: The economic benefits of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast are expected to spill over into the Tweed.

Border looms as major hurdle ahead of Commonwealth Games

Tweed hospital doctor delivers sad news

Dr Graeme Burger (right) with Dr Momi Sid who has replaced him as director of the Palliative Care Unit at Tweed Heads Hospital.

After more than 40 years service Dr Graeme Burger has stepped down

McHugh returns to beach roots

Matt McHugh is back for a 2017 Summer tour of some of Australia's best beaches.

Summer vibes for beach-loving musician

Local Partners

Dodo celebrates a magic milestone

Tweed resident celebrates remarkable birthday milestone

One very baked potato on Pound Street

A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning

No more baked potatoes this Jacaranda Festival

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

'RATATOUILLE' star Patton Oswalt's says his stand-up comedy is helping him to cope with the death of his wife Michelle McNamara six months ago.

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

McHugh returns to beach roots

Matt McHugh is back for a 2017 Summer tour of some of Australia's best beaches.

Summer vibes for beach-loving musician

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble and his family have been "broken in half"

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

Completely Renovated Character Home with Tweed River Views

26 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 $459,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST In an elevated position, this split-level home with a leafy outlook captures water views and is just...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level, rendered home offers the very best in modern living. Perfect for large...

Refurbished Queenslander on the Tumbulgum Riverfront

48 Riverside Drive, Tumbulgum 2490

House 3 1 2 $495,000

This three-bedroom high set cottage in Tumbulgum has been recently refurbished whilst maintaining charming qualities synonymous with the village lifestyle. The...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!