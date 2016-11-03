Dreamworld tragedy: First funeral to be held today

THE first funeral for a victim of the Dreamworld tragedy will be held today, honouring the life of mother-of-two Cindy Low, 42, who was among those killed in the catastrophe that has since kept the park closed.

Ms Low will be farewelled at a private service near her home at Palmdale on the NSW central coast, near Gosford.



New Zealand expat Cindy Low, 42, (back right) has been named as the fourth victim who died in the accident at Dreamworld yesterday. An investigation is underway to determine how four people died on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park. AAP Image

Ms Low was on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld alongside Kate Goodchild, 32, her brother Luke Dorsett, 35, his partner Roozi Araghi, 38, when their raft overturned and pinned them beneath.

All four were killed.

Ms Low's son Kieran was also in the raft but was miraculously thrown clear.

The Palmdale Hillside Chapel released a statement ahead of the funeral, according to the Courier-Mail.

"We have spent every day trying to put one foot in front of the other, and it is extremely hard," the family said.

"It is impossible to imagine a world without Cindy ... it is going to take us a long time to find our way."

The joint funeral for Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett are expected to be held in Canberra on Monday.

Dreamworld remains closed "until further notice".

In a statement that remains on the theme park's Facebook page, a statement reads that the park is "deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident; our hearts and thoughts go out to the families involved and their loved ones".