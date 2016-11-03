23°
News

Dreamworld tragedy: First funeral to be held today

3rd Nov 2016 7:34 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE first funeral for a victim of the Dreamworld tragedy will be held today, honouring the life of mother-of-two Cindy Low, 42, who was among those killed in the catastrophe that has since kept the park closed.

Ms Low will be farewelled at a private service near her home at Palmdale on the NSW central coast, near Gosford.
 

New Zealand expat Cindy Low, 42, (back right) has been named as the fourth victim who died in the accident at Dreamworld yesterday. An investigation is underway to determine how four people died on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park.
New Zealand expat Cindy Low, 42, (back right) has been named as the fourth victim who died in the accident at Dreamworld yesterday. An investigation is underway to determine how four people died on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park. AAP Image

Ms Low was on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld alongside Kate Goodchild, 32, her brother Luke Dorsett, 35, his partner Roozi Araghi, 38, when their raft overturned and pinned them beneath.

All four were killed.

Ms Low's son Kieran was also in the raft but was miraculously thrown clear.

 

READ MORE

New committee to help families of those killed at Dreamworld

Dreamworld sadness: Autopsies complete on four lost

 

Kate Goodchild
Kate Goodchild

 

The Palmdale Hillside Chapel released a statement ahead of the funeral, according to the Courier-Mail.

"We have spent every day trying to put one foot in front of the other, and it is extremely hard," the family said.

"It is impossible to imagine a world without Cindy ... it is going to take us a long time to find our way."

STAY UPDATED ON OUR LATEST COVERAGE HERE

The joint funeral for Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett are expected to be held in Canberra on Monday.

Dreamworld remains closed "until further notice".

In a statement that remains on the theme park's Facebook page, a statement reads that the park is "deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident; our hearts and thoughts go out to the families involved and their loved ones".

Topics:  dreamworld editors picks funeral

Dreamworld tragedy: First funeral to be held today

Dreamworld tragedy: First funeral to be held today

THE first funeral for a victim of the Dreamworld tragedy will be held today, honouring the life of mother-of-two Cindy Low, 42,

High-tech drone to spread wings on Tweed Coast

The Mini Ripper drone provides surf lifesavers with a bird's eye view of the beach and surf break at Kingscliff.

Mini Ripper back in action as lifesavers look to keep swimmers safe

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

World Skills gold medallist Jake Hiscock checks over a Ford XR-6 Turbo at Kingscliff TAFE's new multi-purpose automotive training facility while Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, Minister for Regional Development, Skills, and Small Business John Barilaro and apprentices Luke Duncan and Daniel Furness watch on.

New training facility for TAFE NSW's Kingscliff campus

Quick-thinking staff praised after Kingscliff grassfire

Fire Station, Fire stock photo, Photo: Daniel Perrin / Daily News

Staff commended after evacuating childcare centre

Local Partners

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

New multi-purpose facility expected to drive job opportunities.

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

TOP EMPLOYEES: Robyn McCalman from Murwillumbah Veterinary Clinic receiving her award. The Murwillumbah Central Rotary Club recently held its annual employee awards for excellence, with 12 employees nominated by their employers. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, attended by more than 80 people.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

HARRY Styles has made a terminally ill girl's dream come true by agreeing to record a video message for her.

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Music Fest January launch has been cancelled. Photo Contributed

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level...

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an...

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!