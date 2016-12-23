Dredging at Cudgen Creek completed for holidays

WONDERING where those sand dunes at Kingscliff Beach had come from?

No, they are not part of the pending Kingscliff foreshore revitalisation project due to get underway early next year as some have speculated, but rather the remnants of the sand dredging underway at the entrance channel of Cudgen Creek.

The dredging, undertaken with funding from the NSW Government, will be completed this week in time for the Christmas holidays.

Dredging work is underway at Cudgen Creek at Kingscliff. Contributed

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said more than $345,000 had been invested to ensure the lower reaches of the creek were accessible to boaters at low tide.

"Dredging the entrance channel to Cudgen Creek provides a direct benefit to the community through improved boating safety and access to waterways for both commercial and recreational boaters,” Mr Provest said.

"We're heading into the busiest boating season of the year and the completion of dredging works at the Cudgen Creek entrance channel means locals and tourists can confidently access the creek.

"In total, around 25,000 cubic metres of sand has been removed to improve the navigation of the entrance channel.”

Mr Provest said the dredging work would benefit local and visiting beachgoers, with the majority of the sand moved to the southern end of Kingscliff Beach to improve amenity and provide a buffer against the impact of big seas.

Smaller amounts of sand would also be used to nourish eroding banks on the southern side of the creek.

The works were funded through the NSW Government's Dredging of Priority Waterways on the North Coast Program.