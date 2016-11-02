24°
Driver dies after car collides with truck

2nd Nov 2016 8:12 AM
An intersection is blocked after a fatal crash. Photo: Dave Andrews - @Chopperdaveqld
An intersection is blocked after a fatal crash. Photo: Dave Andrews - @Chopperdaveqld

THE driver of a car involved in a collision with a truck in the Brisbane suburb of Capalaba has died.

Fairfax reported the driver was not able to to be revived.

Nine reported the driver of the BMW sedan was a woman in her 20s.

The car had to be cut open and retrieved from under the truck.

 

 

The accident happened about 3.10am Wednesday at the intersection of Finucane Road and Old Cleveland Road.

 

 

The truck driver was treated by paramedics for cuts and he was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The busy intersection was expected to remain blocked until about 9am.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area where there are already lengthy delays.

 

 

The fatality comes after a pedestrian was struck by a car in an alleged hit and run on the Gold Coast.

Police said the Miami drama occurred about  2.20am when a 23-year-old man was walking on the Gold Coast Highway.

He was struck by a car travelling in the northbound lanes.

The man sustained a fractured leg and lacerations to his head and was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the incident allegedly failed to stop at the scene.

A 19-year-old man is currently assisting police with their investigations after presenting to a Gold Coast police station.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who have any information that may assist investigations to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  brisbane editors picks fatality truck

