Driver dies after car collides with truck

An intersection is blocked after a fatal crash. Photo: Dave Andrews - @Chopperdaveqld

THE driver of a car involved in a collision with a truck in the Brisbane suburb of Capalaba has died.

Fairfax reported the driver was not able to to be revived.

Nine reported the driver of the BMW sedan was a woman in her 20s.

The car had to be cut open and retrieved from under the truck.

UPDATE: It is believed person killed in Capalaba crash is a woman in her 20s. #9News https://t.co/9kGYVgQj4p — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) November 1, 2016

The accident happened about 3.10am Wednesday at the intersection of Finucane Road and Old Cleveland Road.

UPDATE: At least one person has died after a car collided with a semi-trailer at Capalaba. https://t.co/gRguVpFdXb #9News — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) November 1, 2016

The truck driver was treated by paramedics for cuts and he was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The busy intersection was expected to remain blocked until about 9am.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area where there are already lengthy delays.

Fatal crash blocking Old Cleveland Rd at Finucane Rd Capalaba #bnetraffic #chopperview 🚨🚔🚧🚁 pic.twitter.com/x8Y37u7cEi — Dave Andrews (@chopperdaveqld) November 1, 2016

The fatality comes after a pedestrian was struck by a car in an alleged hit and run on the Gold Coast.

Police said the Miami drama occurred about 2.20am when a 23-year-old man was walking on the Gold Coast Highway.

He was struck by a car travelling in the northbound lanes.

The man sustained a fractured leg and lacerations to his head and was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the incident allegedly failed to stop at the scene.

A 19-year-old man is currently assisting police with their investigations after presenting to a Gold Coast police station.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who have any information that may assist investigations to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.