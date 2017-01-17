28°
News

Driver gets jail after pursuit ends in flames on the M1

Mitchell Crawley | 17th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
YOU'RE FIRED: A car burns on Pacific Motorway at Wooyung after police deployed road spikes to end a pursuit that began at South Grafton.
YOU'RE FIRED: A car burns on Pacific Motorway at Wooyung after police deployed road spikes to end a pursuit that began at South Grafton. Eve Heath

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN whose car spectacularly burst into flames on the Pacific Motorway following a police chase that ended near Pottsville will spend the next year behind bars.

Kalem Cosgrove, 19, of Maryborough in Queensland, faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday on 18 charges relating to the incident that culminated in the explosion of his Ford Falcon at 1.15pm on Sunday.

Appearing without a shirt or shoes, the offender showed little emotion as magistrate Michael Dakin delivered his verdict, noting the offender's history of traffic crimes north of the border and the fact he put a 14-year-old female passenger in danger.

The court heard Cosgrove twice led police on a chase beginning on Sunday morning just after 10am near South Grafton and ending on the M1 at Crabbes Creek, near Yelgun, south of Tweed Heads.

Police initially attempted to stop the car to carry out a breath test after noticing different number plates on the front and rear of the vehicle.

The defendant's solicitor Tom Ivey said his client "obviously accepts the gravity of the matters" and pleaded for leniency due to his client's relatively young age and the possibility he could turn his life around.

He said Cosgrove quit his job last Wednesday and was in NSW on a holiday when the offence happened, believing initially he could evade police and the matter be over but it spiralled out of control.

But magistrate Dakin pointed out Cosgrove continually refused to stop, driving on after police twice used road spikes to try to bring his Falcon to a halt, to the point his car became so hot it burst into flames.

Cosgove was convicted for charges including driving while disqualified, failing to stop when asked by police and displaying stolen number plates. He will be eligible for parole on January 14, 2018.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  car fire pacific motorway police pursuit tweed byron lac tweed crime

Group 18 league push for expansion of women's sport

Group 18 league push for expansion of women's sport

Junior rugby league makes push for women's league tag revolution on the Tweed

"Eco-cretins" sabotage shark nets, risk swimmers' lives

A blacktip shark caught in a shark net at the end of last year.

Since 2015, there have been 22 shark attacks in New South Wales.

Best hotel in the world found in Cabarita

FIRST CLASS: Cabarita Beach's Halcyon House has taken out the top gong for best hotel in the world.

Halcyon House named best hotel.

Driver gets jail after pursuit ends in flames on the M1

YOU'RE FIRED: A car burns on Pacific Motorway at Wooyung after police deployed road spikes to end a pursuit that began at South Grafton.

Jail time for teen who led police on car chase.

Local Partners

Tweed Heads Library opens temporary doors

The Tweed Heads Civic Centre will have a selection of books on offer.

Australia Day title awarded to journalist

Journalist and humanitarian Iain Finlay has been named as the Tweed Australia Day Ambassador for 2017.

Tweed is gearing up for Australia Day.

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

Kingy bound comedian to bring laughs

Comedian Jonathan Atherton headlines Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on January 12

Funnyman makes a stand

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Walking Dead is officially the most-watched series on television — and yet the show’s cast earn a fraction of the paycheques commanded by actors on other shows.

50 Shades actress on why she hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

POSITION PERFECT!

34 Coolibah Drive, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Interest Above...

After 31 years the owners of this lovely family home are reluctantly letting go of this Palm Beach Pearl creating a terrific opportunity for one VERY fortunate...

Beautiful Barracuda!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Palm Beach Pearl!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Under Offer

Just unpack your bags and put your feet up, because all the hard work has been done. You'll enjoy the benefits of living just a short stroll across the road to...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance, contemporary home evokes tranquility and is ideal for the...

QUALITY STREET!

6 Araluen Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Auction

It has style, it has space AND most significantly it is has a selection of world class beaches, shops, surf clubs and schools virtually on your doorstep. After 11...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 10:00 - 10:30am NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and...

ABSOLUTE WATERFRONT ENTERTAINER @ OXLEY COVE

8 Captains Way, Banora Point 2486

House 5 2 2 $998,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 2:00 - 2:30PM NSW DST Spacious 5 Bedroom Family Home This spacious, modern property is cleverly designed with...

&#39;The Bay Apartments&#39; - Rainbow Bay - Yours To Own Today!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $455,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach...

REST, RELAX &amp; REVIVE @ THE ICONIC CURRUMBIN ROCKS RESORT

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $695,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 10:00 - 10:30AM QLD This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ocean views of Coolangatta

1405/3 McLean Street, Coolangatta

Check out this week's feature property.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

Expansion plan pays off

Mark Stapleton, Sharon Styman and Peter Ross from Investrent Property Management are going from strength to strength after opening an office in Murwillumbah.

Murwillumbah move a winner for property management team

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!