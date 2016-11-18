Woman in underwear arrested after driving into river

A woman in her underwear has been arrested after a police chase on the Gold Coast. Image: Nine News

A WOMAN has been arrested in her underwear after driving a ute into a Gold Coast river following a police chase where she rammed a cop car.

Police say around 12.05am a ute on Pimpama Jacobs Well Road reversed into them during an attempted traffic stop at Pimpama, just north of the Gold Coast.

The ute headed for a nearby boat ramp where the driver proceeded to do laps of the carpark.

Police deployed tyred deflation devices at the exits and the ute drive over one of them.

The ute continued, however, and drove down the ramp and into the water, where the female driver got out and proceeded to swim away.

Police pursued and were able to take her back to dry land with the help of a private boat.

Police were searching for the woman after she threatened self-harm whilst driving her vehicle. #9News https://t.co/P5qKPCWCky — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) November 17, 2016

Police then had to swim to the ute to rescue the driver's dog, who was unharmed.

A 44-year-old Morton Vale woman has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, fail to stop motor vehicle, obstruct police, and wilful damage of police property.

Nobody was injured in this matter.

She is expected to appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on December 1.