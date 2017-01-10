Drivers get it wrong with roundabouts

Drivers continue to struggle with road rules when it comes to roundabouts.

TWEED drivers have been urged to brush up on their road rules after shocking new figures revealed the majority of motorists do not know how to properly indicate on roundabouts.

More than 60% of drivers failed to pass a roundabout test overseen by Queensland motoring body RACQ.

RACQ's Lauren Ritchie said it was worrying how many motorists failed to get the basics correct with 880 vehicles observed during the recent test.

"We audited multiple roundabout sites and it's clear most drivers just don't get it,” Ms Ritchie said.

"Indicating is the main means of communication between motorists and when you don't communicate well accidents can happen.

"Worryingly, our study also found drivers were copying the behaviour of the car in front, even if they were indicating incorrectly.”

Roundabouts top the list of the 10 most misunderstood road rules among New South Wales drivers according to the NRMA.

Ms Ritchie said the test results were a timely reminder for all drivers to check they understand the rules regarding roundabouts.

"Indicating incorrectly may appear to be a minor traffic infringement but it can have a huge impact while you're out on the road, especially to frustration levels of other motorists,” she said.

Failing to signal properly on roundabouts can lead to a $180 fine and two demerit points.

Ms Ritchie said while the test was conducted in Brisbane, the early feedback suggested the problem is widespread.

"It's not just Brisbane drivers who can't indicate at roundabouts,” she said.

"This should highlight the need for all drivers to brush up on their road rules.”

NSW road rules require motorists to indicate before entering a roundabout if proceeding immediately left, going right or performing a u-turn, and are always required to indicate left when exiting a roundabout if practicable.