Drug-affected Byron Bay man attacks paramedics at Falls

2nd Jan 2017 3:06 PM
Police were need to restrain a man on drugs at the Falls Festival.
Police were need to restrain a man on drugs at the Falls Festival.

Paramedics attacked

A DRUG-AFFECTED Byron Bay man has attacked paramedics who were trying to help him at the local leg of the Falls Festival.

The 27-year-old man was seen passed out near a camping entrance gate at the festival site at 6am and concerned members of the public contacted on-site paramedics.

When they arrived and attempted to wake and help the man, he tried to attack them and began swearing.

Police and security were called to restrain the man to prevent him from injuring himself and others.

The man was taken to the medical centre on site for treatment and later to Byron Hospital.

He told police he had taken an amphetamine-type drug the evening before and was issued a $500 fine for his behaviour.

Police said while the vast majority of festival goers had enjoyed themselves and were well behaved, this was a timely reminder assaults against emergency services would not be tolerated and people should be aware of the dangers of illegal drugs.

Rescue calls double

TWEED District Rescue Squad has issued a reminder to bushwalkers trekking Wollumbin National Park (Mt Warning) to use caution and prepare properly beforehand after calls for help almost doubled in the past year.

The rescue squad attends every call for help issued from the mountain and its volunteers have tailored training so they can respond in the trying terrain.

Squad president Jamie Stoddart said the group averaged one call per month prior to 2016.

He said last year the group responded to 20 calls for help, while it's first call for assistance came on the first day of 2017.

Fire permits on hold

NSW Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Team are reminding residents the issuing of fire permits remains suspended until further notice.

The ban takes effect across the reaches of Tweed, Ballina and Byron shires, with conditions monitored daily.

The announcement follows a couple of bush blazes in Clothiers Creek and Tanglewood in the past week.

Driver five times over

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was on Sunday night caught operating a vehicle five times over the limit.

The man was intercepted on Old Burleigh Rd in Broadbeach about 11.50pm. He provided a positive sample and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.250%.

Queensland police conducted more than 17,700 RBTs and 369 drug tests this festive period.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  falls festival byron bay nsw ambulance paramedics tweed byron lac

DRUG-AFFECTED Byron Bay man has attacked paramedics trying to help him at the Falls Festival.

