Drug arrest is latest drama for Tweed league players

FIVE Tweed Coast Raiders Rugby League Club players have been granted bail after a nightclub brawl in Cairns.

UPDATE: A SIXTH man on an end-of-season football trip to Cairns has landed himself in hot water after being arrested in possession of cocaine on the early hours of Sunday morning.

Grant Anthony Dalziel, 27 of Currumbin, appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday after being caught in possession of the drug at Cairns hotspot, Gilligan's Backpackers.

Dalziel is believed to be part of the Tweed Coast Raiders end-of-season trip to Cairns that had already attracted police attention.

Tweed Coast Raiders players Jordan Curry, 34, James Fletcher, 32, Jack O'Brien, 24, Jackson McKenzie, 22 and Benjamin Andrews, 21, appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday after being arrested following a brawl at the Attic nightclub on Saturday night.

Dalziel was fined $1200 and no conviction was recorded.

EARLIER: FIVE Tweed men charged over a nightclub brawl have been granted bail after an end-of-season football trip to Cairns turned sour.

Tweed Coast Raiders players Jordan Curry, 34, James Fletcher, 32, Jack O'Brien, 24, Jackson McKenzie, 22 and Benjamin Andrews, 21 appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday after their arrests on Saturday night at the Attic nightclub.

The five men were charged with either bodily harm in company or affray. It is alleged a fight broke out after the men were asked by security staff to leave the nightclub.

Police said one of the staffers was trying to escort the group from the Grafton St club when he was hit in the head by a glass. The man was transported to Cairns Hospital where he was treated for cuts to the head.

Tweed Coast Raiders Rugby League Club president Glen Winters has refused to be drawn on the incident but did say the trip was not a club sanctioned activity.

Magistrate Robert Spencer granted bail to all five men, adjourning their cases to November 2.

The men have been ordered to live at specified addresses, report to Queensland police twice a week and abstain from alcohol until their return to court.

Police only objected to McKenzie being bailed, alleging he was the one who threw the glass, but Magistrate Spencer said his detention in custody wasn't justified.

Defence solicitor Mark Butler said he was yet to view CCTV footage of the alleged incident but said McKenzie had denied his involvement.

The court heard McKenzie had also allegedly been found in possession of cocaine and was facing a drug charge.

He, along with O'Brien and Benjamin Andrews, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, while Curry and Fletcher are facing an affray charge.